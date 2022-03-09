This Gorgeous RV Has a Mobile Office That Converts to a Bunk Room or Wardrobe

For 2022, Coachmen RV is proposing a class A motorhome with a generous interior that is filled up with luxe amenities. Designed as a versatile RV, the 2022 Encore cleverly uses the available space for maximum storage and comfort.
Coachmen RV is a company that's been around for more than five decades. Over the years, the brand has become a widely recognized RV manufacturer that designs quality motorhomes. And the 2022 Encore is no exception.
This RV is available in three floorplans, but we're going to focus on the biggest one: the 375RB. Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews had the opportunity to check it out and see what it has to offer.
The motorhome measures 38.2 ft (11.6 meters) in length, and it's 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. It's based on a Ford F53 chassis, and it's powered by a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque.
On the outside, it features a power awning with LED lights, an entertainment center with a 40-inch TV, and plenty of storage spaces. The interior has enough room to move around, and with the slide-outs, it's even more spacious. This class A motorhome comes complete with all the comforts of home.
The cockpit area has a computer workstation for the passenger, a drop-down bunk, and cabinets for storage. Next to it is the dinette, which has comfortable seats and a table that drops down to form a bed.
Behind the dinette is the living room, which has sofa seats placed in front of an entertainment center. Of course, this area had to include an electric fireplace as well.
The kitchen has big cabinets, a farmhouse sink, a pop-up recept with USB ports, a convection microwave, a three-burner stove with a glass cover, and a stainless steel refrigerator.
The RV comes with a half-bathroom and a master bathroom. A stackable washer/dryer is also a nice addition. The bedroom is spacious, and it features a king-sized bed with storage above, a wardrobe, and a 32-inch TV.
Perhaps the most striking feature you'll see on this floorplan is what the Coachmen RV calls the "BOW" room, which stands for Bunk-Office-Wardrobe. It's a multi-functional area that can be converted into a sleeping space, a mobile office, or a storage room. It's all up to the owner's preferences.
If you want to see what the 2022 Encore 375RB is all about, you can check the video down below.
