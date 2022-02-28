2022 Embark Is Jayco's Full-Option Motorhome Designed for Ultimate Comfort

autoevolution
While searching the world for the freshest mobile homes worthy of the title home, I've decided to check on a famed manufacturer that's been in the game for quite some years, Jayco. This time around, we'll be seeing the lifestyle you can lead aboard the 2022 Embark.

Folks, Jayco is one of those teams that's been in the RV and mobile home industry since 1968, and ever since their early years, they established themselves as one of the teams to consider when searching for a mobile home. Yes, right alongside crews like Airstream and Winnebago. So it pays to keep an eye on what they're up to.

This time around, we'll be taking a look at a Class A motorhome dubbed Embark. While the name may not mean much to you, the fact that it's the most expensive RV from this manufacturer means that they've loaded it with the best they have to offer.

Like most other motorhomes on the market, Embark is available in an array of floorplans. However, the least expensive starts off at 373,650 USD (333,180 EUR at current exchange rates), that's the 37K layout, and it sleeps up to five guests. For a few thousand more, you can grab the 39BH plan and sleep up to seven. Be sure to also see which floorplan offers the slideouts suitable for you.

All models are built upon a Spartan K1 raised rail chassis. The same chassis is used in some firetrucks and other heavy-duty vehicles. Powering these massive behemoths along will be Cummins engines, and you know what that means; diesel. Since all floorplans are based around the same chassis, they also feature the same engine, thus the same power output. 360 HP produces 800 lb-ft (1,084 Nm) of torque, all that power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.,

Now, the rest of the chassis is chock-full of features, more than one article would allow, but if there's one thing you can bet on for this sort of cash is that it has everything you could need. Sure, you may want to add some living space features, but there's not much you can do to the chassis and engine.

As for the living habitat, this too is completed with a smorgasbord of features, materials, and building techniques. A one-piece fiberglass roof with plywood decking, vacuum-bonded sidewalls with bead-foam insulation, and a vacuum-bonded floor with an aluminum frame underbelly start to give you an idea of what to expect. Winterization kits and heated bellies are also standard.

Inside this behemoth, what do you think you can expect? Well, you can expect a dang home, that's what. But the cab has also been equipped with more than enough safety features to keep you and your home safe, not to mention comfortable. The seating is also integrated into the living space and swivels to join the dining room and entertainment center vis-a-vis.

While combing the spec sheet and trying to find what materials were used to create the seating and furnishings, I literally got lost. However, I was still able to make out a standard Onan generator, Samsung TV with soundbar, and Sony Blu-ray player, among the features. There's a central vacuum system, porcelain tiled floors, an LED fireplace with heating elements, and another TV in the bedroom.

I'm a big fan of and want to attract your attention to the kitchen. A large farmhouse bowl with a high-rise faucet, induction cooktop, microwave oven, and seemingly endless countertop space sits in the shadow of a residential-sized fridge.

For sleeping accommodations, each floorplan offers an array of options, including bunk beds, a king-size bed, and a modular dinette, not to mention the pull-out sofa. Again, that's just a taste of what this mobile home has to offer. In reality, if what you find on the manufacturer's website doesn't meet all your needs, you can always let Jayco know, and they'll do their best to accommodate your needs and wants; just make sure to bring your checkbook.

Sure, it's a mobile home that will end up costing you a pretty penny, but again, it's a home. So, if you're fed up with the neighborhood you've been living in most of your life, why not consider something like this and see a different sunrise every day?
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

