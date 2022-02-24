Ian Somerhalder to Take Band-New Luxury RV on a Cross Country Road Trip

Ian Somerhalder sure loves his travels. For 2022, the famous 44-year-old actor plans to travel across the U.S. in his brand-new luxury Fleetwood RV Discovery LXE 40M.
Ian Somerhalder is best known for his role in the popular supernatural drama “The Vampire Diaries,” in which he played alongside Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley. And even if he finished filming the series five years ago, Somerhalder and Wesley continue to make a great team. The two have recently launched the Indiana-based Brother’s Bond bourbon, which has become one of the fastest-selling bourbon brands.
As you might imagine, his travel schedule is all booked for 2022. And he plans to take his brand-new Fleetwood RV Discovery LXE 40M on his trip across the country. It’s not the first time he chooses the RV life, though. Back in 2017, Somerhalder took his wife, Nikki Reed, and drove across the entire country in their Airstream.
Now, he’ll hit the road in a luxurious Class A motorhome. Last year, in December, he went to see the beauty he purchased and was impressed with the result. He even wrote in an Instagram post at the time:
“I can’t wait to explore the open roads of this beautiful country in this amazing piece of engineering. My grandfather and I always talked about traveling around making memories in a @fleetwoodrv . He may be gone now but I will be making memories for sure.”
An RV will allow him and his family to enjoy the beauty of the country at their own pace. His dog will accompany him too and get a little spoiled on the trip since this motorhome is filled with luxe amenities.
There’s heated porcelain tile flooring, an electric fireplace, three TVs (one place on the outside) and a spacious kitchen that comes complete with a full-size refrigerator, induction cooktop, convection microwave, and dishwasher.
The model has a large master bedroom with a king-sized bed, two wardrobe closets, a glass enclosed shower with a bench, a washer/dryer combo, and one bathroom with his and hers sinks and a half-bath.
While we don’t exactly know how much the actor paid for this beautiful RV, it’s worth noting that a 2022 Fleetwood RV Discovery LXE 40M starts at $451,611.
