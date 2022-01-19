Thor Unveils 300-Mile Electric Motorhome Concept With Off-Grid Capabilities

The Florida RV SuperShow kicked off today, January 19th, in full force, and Thor didn’t miss the chance to display a motorhome concept that stood out among the sea of RVs. Called the Thor Vision Vehicle, this EV packs range-extending tech that allows it to travel up to 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge.
Thor is giving us a glimpse of what future RVing might look like. The Thor Vision Vehicle, or TVV, is built on an electric chassis developed in partnership with Roush, and it comes with the latest tech designed to maximize the motorhome’s performance.
Powered by a high-capacity battery pack and an integrated fuel cell, the vehicle is capable of taking travelers into the wild for up to 300 miles (483 km). That was possible thanks to the vehicle’s aerodynamic design and the use of lightweight materials.
And while that’s a lot to unpack here, you’re probably wondering: “ok, but what do you do when you run out of e-juice in the middle of nowhere?” Thor says that the RV’s digital tools allow you to easily check how many miles you have until your next charge and see where charging stations are located as well.
And that’s not all. The user can take full control of the vehicle from the cockpit. The TVV comes with a large central touch display from where the driver can access plenty of features, including battery percentage, house functions, and even an overview of the trip, along with the points of interest and places to stay.
The motorhome’s interior was designed as a smart home away from home with Alexa-powered intelligent voice control. There’s also a TV on an electric lift integrated into the countertop and adjustable tint windows for privacy.
On the roof, the motorhome features solar panels and a large skylight. What’s more, the TVV has boondocking capabilities, allowing users to explore what nature has best to offer.
Powered by a high-capacity battery pack and an integrated fuel cell, the vehicle is capable of taking travelers into the wild for up to 300 miles (483 km). That was possible thanks to the vehicle’s aerodynamic design and the use of lightweight materials.
And while that’s a lot to unpack here, you’re probably wondering: “ok, but what do you do when you run out of e-juice in the middle of nowhere?” Thor says that the RV’s digital tools allow you to easily check how many miles you have until your next charge and see where charging stations are located as well.
And that’s not all. The user can take full control of the vehicle from the cockpit. The TVV comes with a large central touch display from where the driver can access plenty of features, including battery percentage, house functions, and even an overview of the trip, along with the points of interest and places to stay.
The motorhome’s interior was designed as a smart home away from home with Alexa-powered intelligent voice control. There’s also a TV on an electric lift integrated into the countertop and adjustable tint windows for privacy.
On the roof, the motorhome features solar panels and a large skylight. What’s more, the TVV has boondocking capabilities, allowing users to explore what nature has best to offer.