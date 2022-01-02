This Class A Motorhome Screams Luxury, Has an Outside Kitchen and Entertainment Center

Although it's the shortest Class A by Jayco, it's a versatile RV that offers plenty of space. It measures 31,4 ft in length (9,5 meters), and it's 8,5 ft (2,5 meters) wide, being capable of sleeping up to six people. Moreover, it's tech-packed as it comes with goodies that include an outside kitchen and entertainment center, smart TV and WiFi upgrades, and many high-end amenities.
Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got the chance to check out this luxury home on wheels, offering us an exclusive tour. Based on a Ford F53 chassis, it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine that delivers 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque.
It has one of the largest panoramic windshields in the industry that provides great visibility whenever you're hitting the road. On the rooftop, there are two air conditioning units and a 190W solar panel. And that's not all that you'll see on Alante 29S' exterior. The piece of resistance is the outdoor kitchen and entertainment center.
The interior is all wrapped up with bead-foam insulation. It also has one-piece front and rear caps, a one-piece roof, a winterization drain system, and a StrongholdVBL roof floor and sidewalls. These for sure come in handy if you want to travel all year round in ultimate comfort.
As soon as you enter the Alante 29S, you'll be welcomed by a stylish sofa that sits underneath wooden cabinets right in front of the dinette. Next to the sofa, there's the kitchen area. It has a spacious countertop, a double sink, a microwave, and a stove with an oven. The extra-large fridge is sure to catch your eye, as well as the big pantry that sits on its right.
Then there's the bathroom, which has everything you'd need: a sink, cabinets with mirrors, a toilet, and a very generous shower. Lastly, right at the back, you'll find the sleeping area, which has a queen-sized bed, and a dresser.
Other features include a removable driver/passenger cockpit table, a pop-up charging station in the kitchen with outlets and USB ports, a 1,000-watt inverter, a 72-gallon (327-liter) fresh tank, and a 49-gallon (185-liter) wastewater one. So, if you're planning to go off-grid, this RV might be your ideal choice.
For all of these and more, the Alante 29S starts at $165.391. It boasts plenty of features and entertainment options that make it a great option for those looking for a class A motorhome. If you want to find out more about this toy, you can check out the manufacturer's website and take a look at what this floor plan has in store for 2022. You can also take a look at Matt's clip, which shows what this RV has to offer.
