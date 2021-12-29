The Dembell Motorhome M With Small Garage Is a Very Elegant $1.25 Million RV

A dream in every sense of the word, this is what the latest landyacht from Dembell is.
Introduced earlier this year and showcased to the public for the first time at the 2021 edition of the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, the Dembell Motorhome M is best described as a discerning gentleman (and his gentle-lady and gentle-family)’s dream motorhome. It is extremely elegant, very lavish, comfortable and tech-packed and, as the video review at the bottom of the page shows, quite welcoming, too.
As we noted in a previous story, the Dembell Motorhome M is offered in three layout options, centered around the size of the garage. You can’t have a dream motorhome without an integrated garage, where you can safely store and transport your dream vacation car. The smallest garage is actually storage for a couple of bikes, while the Small Garage version offers storage for a smart car. The Large Garage can fit a vehicle of the size of a Ferrari California. We’ll be looking at the Small Garage model now.
beautiful motorhome.
As Yilmazer himself notes, most motorhomes in this price range tend to be very old-school in styling, both inside and out. They’re massive even where they could do with smoother lines, they’re heavy in reality and on the eye, and they can, because of all this, come across as tacky. This doesn’t happen here: the Motorhome M is sleek and clean looking, with elegant lines and equally elegant styling inside. The latter is possible because Dembell worked with one of Azimut’s designers for the interior, which means it resembles actual yachts.
Based on the chassis of a Mercedes Actros, the Motorhome M is powered by a 12.8-liter V12 engine developing 530 hp. It’s 12 meters (39.3 feet) long, 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide and 4 meters (13 feet) high, half that height inside as well. It has a small rear garage and two slide-outs, one for the kitchen and one for the bedroom. Inside, it can sleep and feed four people in absolute comfort, and it also offers storage and pretty much whatever else you need for a fun extended vacation.
The model showcased in the video is customized, and retails for $1.25 million. This includes the smart car in the stainless steel garage, which is painted in matching colors, and customized toiletries, cutlery and glassware. The windows are all heated, and there’s a generous side awning that opens up at the touch of a button and closes by itself in strong winds, that considerably maximizes living space.
There’s a full-size bathroom on board, with a standing shower and separate dry storage with a washer/dryer combo inside. There’s also a master bedroom at the rear, over the garage, as well as a secondary berth over the cabin, which lowers hydraulically and offers a queen-size bed. For more autonomy on the road, there’s a solar panel array on the roof, hooked up to a battery pack.
Yilmazer describes the Motorhome M as the “most futuristic” ever, which is obviously an exaggeration. But Dembell did show plenty of creativity in using every nook and tiny space inside, of including features that make every task easier, and offering a design that is pleasing to the eye and, we can only imagine, to the touch. Even the toilet is heated and motorized, for example. Parking the smart car inside the garage can be done by means of a motorized towing winch, and stuff can be brought into and out of the view by pressing a couple of buttons.
This dream might be expensive, prohibitively so for most of us, but it’s a beautiful one.
