The Mehrzeller Trailer, the Dream Mobile Home for People Who Have Everything

To this day, it remains one of the most visually striking RVs created, and a very bold project overall. Its goal was to combine the best of both worlds in just one product: luxury amenities and the possibility of personalization, with an affordable price range and mass appeal. Meet the Mehrzeller camper trailer.
The Mehrzeller was introduced as a concept in early 2008 and as a prototype later that year, at the Caravan-Salon in Düsseldorf, Europe’s biggest event of the kind. For the next couple of years, it would make headlines regularly, with the designers behind it insisting that it was destined for production. In 2009, an online configurator went live, further backing their claim.
As the spring 2010 delivery date came and went, it became clear that the Mehrzeller would never see the light of day. It’s a shame, too, because it promised that ever-elusive unicorn of the perfect RV, a one-size-fits-all solution to every traveler’s traveling dreams, including the rich one who will not rough it up on the road, without the creature comforts of home.
BMW, Waeco, Alphatronics, Alugas, Jokon, Fiamma, Cleversolar, Simona, Moralt, and Reimo, they came up with something that looked unlike any other trailer on the market.
The Mehrzeller, as you can see in the photos in the gallery above, had a honeycomb structure, with multiple facets jutting out whichever direction. It was also stark white inside and out, and both these things had probably less to do with functionality as it they did with aesthetics. Put it simply, the Mehrzeller was a sight. It might not have made for a very efficient trailer on the road, had it gone into production as planned, but by Jove it looked striking!
However, the highest selling point of the Mehrzeller was that it was fully customizable yet still affordable. To do that, the designing duo relied on the principle of mass customization, which offers a limited series of personalization options to allow the same manufacturing costs as with series production. The many combinations of these options mean buyers will still get to make the product their own, even if it’s not a one-off.
To that end, the Mehrzeller got an online Configurator, where potential buyers could input their info. They had to decide how many people they wanted their camper to sleep, which were their favorite activities, and where they were more likely to spend most of their time. Color and fabric options and extra add-ons were also listed.
the project would then move on to in-house designers. At the time the project was introduced to the public, a base price of $65,000 was circulated in the media, though it’s fair to say it was just an estimate.
The prototype brought to the Caravan-Salon was less spectacular than the digital concept on the outside but equally so inside. It offered full bathroom and kitchen with modern fittings and appliances, a lounge with a dining area attached, and the possibility to use it as secondary bedroom, and a two-person berth above it. The multi-faceted design was maintained inside, and it made for a striking visual – and probably gave serious headaches to whoever had to fit furniture inside.
Though angled toward affordability, the Mehrzeller was still luxurious. The press release sent out at the time mentioned something about practicality and efficiency on the road but did not go into specifics. Renders showed a large TV screen on the wall in the lounge, and there was some talk about certain abilities to go off-grid for short intervals. They also showed an all-white interior with dark wood floors, so maybe this was not meant to be a family recreational vehicle. The prototype certainly didn’t look very kid- or pet-friendly.
the RV industry since the Airstream. It failed to do that by failing to go into production, but it did cause serious waves. Today, it’s still a very bold and unique take on the traditional trailer, even if not exactly a practical one. It would be one way to stand out, that’s for sure.
