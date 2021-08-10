Furrion Limitless Is the Outrageous Fifth-Wheel Even Landyachts Dream About

With all the bad things to have happened in 2020 due to the international health crisis, there came at least one positive: humanity learned to love traveling again. Even celebrities, known for their love of private jets and remote vacation destinations, turned to landyachts and luxury RVs, and hit the road in their respective countries as summer 2020 kicked off.
One year later, autoevolution is hosting a virtual Travel Month party. Most international travel restrictions have eased up, but for those partial to traveling on land, fifth-wheels, RVs, campers and even tiny homes still remain the ideal solution. So what if you could somehow combine a stay at a five-star hotel suite with the joys of driving from place to place?
Furrion did it, back in 2018. The Limitless fifth-wheel is perhaps the most outrageous, luxurious and smart fifth-wheel ever created, proving that the only thing better than a stay at a luxurious hotel is when said luxury residence can move around.
Furrion Elysium, the monster RV that came with a helipad (and its own helicopter, of course) and jacuzzi on the roof. In fact, Elysium, Limitless and Hercules, the monster semi-truck meant to tow Limitless, are part of a unique line of concepts showcasing Furrion products.
Furrion is a global lifestyle company that got started in the marine sector and slowly worked its way across other markets. It makes anything from professional-grade kitchen appliances to ice coolers for tailgate parties, and surveillance systems, so these three concepts, just like the Adonis yacht we discussed recently, were created to showcase these products and assorted tech. They do exist physically, but they were never meant for mass production. Limitless isn’t just the fifth-wheel landyachts dream of growing up, but a dream for everyone.
And what a beautiful fantasy it is!
Measuring 41 feet (12.5 meters) in length and 8 feet (2.4 meters) in width, with its six slide-outs, Limitless offers an interior living space of 350 square feet (32.5 square meters). It doesn’t have a landing spot for your private helicopter on the roof or a jacuzzi, but otherwise, it’s the best of everything put together in a trailer. It features a restaurant-level kitchen with modern, smart appliances, a smart bathroom, a spacious bedroom, an entertaining lounge, and vast storage.
The living slash entertaining area features a 65-inch smart TV and multi-zone entertainment system, with an electric LED fireplace. The bedroom comes with a king-size bed, because no multi-millionaire should feel cramped for space when on the road, and separate entertainment system. The bathroom is equally smart, with smart toilet, smart mirrors, digital tap, and smart shower.
Limitless is always online, thanks to an omnidirectional antenna with signal boosters. Security is of paramount importance, so it includes the Vision S video surveillance system including cameras, sensors and monitors, allowing you to keep an eye on what’s happening outside while you’re safe indoors.
When hooked to Hercules, which has its own surveillance system, the two systems sync and feed information to the display inside Hercules’ cockpit, which then becomes “a constant observation system for driving and maneuvering.”
