Furrion’s Elysium Concept RV Is A Luxury Motorhome With A Helipad

Furrion was founded in 2004, when three megayacht engineers met as part of the same crew during a sea voyage and decided to combine their expertise in luxury travel and mobile living technology. The company delivers top-of-the-line hardware and software innovations, “from high-end luxury appliances to simple, seamless interfaces for the specialty vehicle, residential, and marine industries.”
Here’s what the firm’s official website has to say about their vision:
“Guided by our relentless drive to innovate, Furrion is a purveyor of technology shaping tomorrow’s reality for the world’s most discerning explorers and outdoor enthusiasts. Our team of engineers, designers, and technologists from around the globe all share a passion for modern exploration and meticulously translate that into all Furrion inventions.”
Where do I even start talking about its amenities? Nearly every inch of it is filled with state-of-the-art tech, but the Elysium simultaneously manages to remain one of the most generous RVs I’ve seen in terms of space. In fact, there’s probably enough room in front of the lounging area’s 75” 4k TV for a yoga routine, if that happens to be your thing. While you’re at it, why not stream an online class on that oversized smart TV too?
For a pleasant ambiance, a fireplace is found below the screen and a large couch located on the opposite side of the lounge is sure to make things extra cozy. A smart toilet and shower (seriously, is there anything in this RV that isn’t smart?) are conveniently located just a few steps away.
Some of the ergonomically stacked appliances to be found it Elysium’s fully-equipped kitchen include a dishwasher, an oven and even a wine refrigerator (besides the standard one, of course), along with a microwave, large sink and countertop. Sure, it isn’t as well loaded as some of the other RV kitchens out there, but it’ll do just fine.
However, what really sets Furrion’s Elysium apart from just about any other luxury motorhome is located on the exterior. No, I don’t mean the other two 75” 4k TVs fitted on its side and rear, or the lounging area with the bathtub sitting on top of the damn thing, although these are quite impressive too, don’t get me wrong.
The Elysium isn’t just a luxury apartment on wheels, but a freakin’ helicopter hangar too! Despite being a mere concept at this time, the model presented by Furrion at CES 2017 is fully functional and the manufacturer has serious plans for the production of this next-gen motorhome in the future.
When it eventually reaches the market, it will be priced at approximately $2,500,000, as estimated by a Furrion representative. We're not sure whether that includes the helicopter.
Great, I can probably afford the microwave inside it…
