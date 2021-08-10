2021 Olympic Truck Camper Can Be Gold Medal Winner With Some Love and Attention

Never heard the name Scout Campers? Sure you have. Here at autoevolution we’ve written about Scout before. This team is currently producing campers under Adventurer Manufacturing, a conglomerate of companies with over fifty years of expertise in the camper and RV industry.
At first sight, all that background knowledge and years of trial and error really show through in the Olympic’s construction. Its shapes and edges are of the newer generation of campers, no mom-and-pop vehicles here. This one’s for the new kids on the block that are looking to push boundaries even further than previous generations.
According to Scout, the Olympic is capable of being a versatile, lightweight, minimalist, and very welcoming truck camper. Better yet, it can even support up to six guests and even operate off-grid. Did I mention that it fits most domestic and import trucks?
As it stands, the camper uses an aluminum exoskeleton frame with gel-coated fiberglass exterior and roof, and a hybrid composite construction for insulation and comfort. Overall, this construction leads to a vehicle with a base weight of just 1,161 lbs (526.5 kg). With a length of 127 inches (322 centimeters), exterior width of 83 inches (210 centimeters), and interior height of 78 inches (198 centimeters), there should be enough room to sleep up to six guests, according to the manufacturer’s website. However, the 4.9-gallon (18.5-liter) freshwater supply might make things rather difficult for six people to live off-grid for very long.
Inside, the Olympic is filled to the brim with amenities to keep you comfortable. An indoor/outdoor cooktop, portable fridge/freezer, stainless-steel sink, real flame fireplace with 4.5 BTU, and an over-cab full bed seem to be enough for a quick weekend out of the city. If the full bed doesn't provide enough room for sleeping comfortably, the dinette also converts into another sleeping area for guests.
To help push the off-grid capabilities more into a humane range, Scout throws on a 175-watt Renogy monocrystalline solar panel. A portable Goal Zero Yeti 1500X lithium power station is also found aboard.
From here, a few other small knick-knacks like gas and smoke detectors are also part of the list. But, if you really want to take the Olympic and raise it to gold medal standings, Scout has a wide list of features to help you do just that.
removable camper jacks. Even though Scout’s website doesn’t show bigger and better solar capabilities, I'm sure they’d be all ears to hear how you want to spend some more cash. Why not grab the rooftop tent option for another $5,295 (€4,511 at current exchange rates).
Now, I ran through the configurator to see how much I'd rack up with my dream Olympic. After adding removable camper jacks, more water, a toilet, and some extra storage, I reached the price of $25,241 (€21,505 at current exchange rates). That’s all you need nowadays to have yourself one heck of a summer.
Now I'm not saying it’s perfect, but with a little bit of attention and proper form, your Olympic truck camper should be ready to take on exactly the kind of outdoor lifestyle you may need or want. You know what, I think I will throw on that roof tent. Why not?
At first sight, all that background knowledge and years of trial and error really show through in the Olympic’s construction. Its shapes and edges are of the newer generation of campers, no mom-and-pop vehicles here. This one’s for the new kids on the block that are looking to push boundaries even further than previous generations.
According to Scout, the Olympic is capable of being a versatile, lightweight, minimalist, and very welcoming truck camper. Better yet, it can even support up to six guests and even operate off-grid. Did I mention that it fits most domestic and import trucks?
As it stands, the camper uses an aluminum exoskeleton frame with gel-coated fiberglass exterior and roof, and a hybrid composite construction for insulation and comfort. Overall, this construction leads to a vehicle with a base weight of just 1,161 lbs (526.5 kg). With a length of 127 inches (322 centimeters), exterior width of 83 inches (210 centimeters), and interior height of 78 inches (198 centimeters), there should be enough room to sleep up to six guests, according to the manufacturer’s website. However, the 4.9-gallon (18.5-liter) freshwater supply might make things rather difficult for six people to live off-grid for very long.
Inside, the Olympic is filled to the brim with amenities to keep you comfortable. An indoor/outdoor cooktop, portable fridge/freezer, stainless-steel sink, real flame fireplace with 4.5 BTU, and an over-cab full bed seem to be enough for a quick weekend out of the city. If the full bed doesn't provide enough room for sleeping comfortably, the dinette also converts into another sleeping area for guests.
To help push the off-grid capabilities more into a humane range, Scout throws on a 175-watt Renogy monocrystalline solar panel. A portable Goal Zero Yeti 1500X lithium power station is also found aboard.
From here, a few other small knick-knacks like gas and smoke detectors are also part of the list. But, if you really want to take the Olympic and raise it to gold medal standings, Scout has a wide list of features to help you do just that.
removable camper jacks. Even though Scout’s website doesn’t show bigger and better solar capabilities, I'm sure they’d be all ears to hear how you want to spend some more cash. Why not grab the rooftop tent option for another $5,295 (€4,511 at current exchange rates).
Now, I ran through the configurator to see how much I'd rack up with my dream Olympic. After adding removable camper jacks, more water, a toilet, and some extra storage, I reached the price of $25,241 (€21,505 at current exchange rates). That’s all you need nowadays to have yourself one heck of a summer.
Now I'm not saying it’s perfect, but with a little bit of attention and proper form, your Olympic truck camper should be ready to take on exactly the kind of outdoor lifestyle you may need or want. You know what, I think I will throw on that roof tent. Why not?