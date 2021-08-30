RS Emotion Motorhome Packs Mercedes Power and Room for a smart fortwo, Costs $620,000

Do you know what’s better than a luxury motorhome? A luxury motorhome with a built-in car garage so that you can park a small city car inside Knight Rider style – although we wouldn’t recommend you trying it while the vehicle is in motion, which is how KITT used to go about entering the team’s mobile headquarters.
Regardless, we’re here to talk about the RS Emotion, which is currently for sale through RS Motorhomes and the asking price is £450,000, which is roughly $620,000. This bespoke vehicle was built on a Mercedes Atego 1530 chassis, measuring 38 feet (11.6 m) in length, with a gross weight of 33,000 lbs (15.5 tons).
As you can imagine, it has a lot of built-in features, but before we get to those, we’re going to address what it arguably its main selling point, which is the built-in garage at the rear, big enough to house a small passenger vehicle. In this case, we’re dealing with a smart fortwo mhd, where mhd stands for micro hybrid drive.
Technically, this isn’t a hybrid, because it doesn’t have an electric motor. What 'Micro Hybrid Drive' refers to is the stop/start system, so yes, the moniker was definitely a bit misleading. However, there’s no reason why someone who owns an RS Emotion couldn’t ditch that old fortwo mhd and replace it with the fully electric smart EQ fortwo. Charging it inside the motorhome clearly wouldn’t be a problem.
Speaking of the latter, here are some of its main features: full air suspension, Bose speakers with surround sound, full size awning, custom roof light, hydraulic leveling legs, LPG tank, underfloor heating, solar panels, wi-fi, smart TVs and more.
As for the Atego, it’s powered by a 7.7-liter turbocharged diesel engine, producing roughly 300 horsepower, which may not sound like a lot, but there’s plenty of torque to go with that peak power output, specifically 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm).
