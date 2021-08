RS Emotion Motorhome Packs Mercedes Power and Room for a smart fortwo, Costs $620,000

Regardless, we’re here to talk about the RS Emotion, which is currently for sale through RS Motorhomes and the asking price is £450,000, which is roughly $620,000. This bespoke vehicle was built on a Mercedes Atego 1530 chassis, measuring 38 feet (11.6 m) in length, with a gross weight of 33,000 lbs (15.5 tons).As you can imagine, it has a lot of built-in features, but before we get to those, we’re going to address what it arguably its main selling point, which is the built-in garage at the rear, big enough to house a small passenger vehicle. In this case, we’re dealing with a smart fortwo mhd, where mhd stands for micro hybrid drive.Technically, this isn’t a hybrid, because it doesn’t have an electric motor. What 'Micro Hybrid Drive' refers to is the stop/start system, so yes, the moniker was definitely a bit misleading. However, there’s no reason why someone who owns an RS Emotion couldn’t ditch that old fortwo mhd and replace it with the fully electric smart EQ fortwo . Charging it inside the motorhome clearly wouldn’t be a problem.Speaking of the latter, here are some of its main features: full air suspension, Bose speakers with surround sound, full size awning, custom roof light, hydraulic leveling legs, LPG tank, underfloor heating, solar panels, wi-fi, smart TVs and more.As for the Atego, it’s powered by a 7.7-liter turbocharged diesel engine , producing roughly 300 horsepower, which may not sound like a lot, but there’s plenty of torque to go with that peak power output, specifically 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm).