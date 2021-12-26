Got Over $200K To Spend on the Van Life? Check Out the 2022 Cahaba Motorhome

Folks, Tiffin Motorhomes has been busy designing and building RVs since 1972. However, they can trace their history back to 1941 as a humble hardware supply company.
What sets them apart from other motorhome manufacturers is that they're family-owned and operated. While this may not be a big deal, this allows the crew to work outside of established industry norms. But, back in 2020, this team started working under the Thor Industries umbrella, and I'm not so sure "family-owned" means anything anymore.
One way to find out is to look at fresh work from this crew, in this case, the newly-announced Cahaba Class B motorhome, a Mercedes-Benz 2500 Sprinter van conversion ready to drop you right into the off-grid game.
Overall, Cahaba is equipped with a 3.0-liter Turbo Diesel engine that cranks out 188 hp @3,800 RPM. Torque? 325 lb-ft (440 Nm). Standard, the van is equipped with 2WD, but 4WD is available. With countless safety features like Active Brake Assist (ABA), Crosswind Assist, and load-adaptive Electronic Stability Program (ESP), TPMS, and more, you should have no trouble controlling this machine.
may come in handy too.
At this time, very few images exist regarding the interior, and that's because the concept is still undergoing some development. Then again, these sorts of vehicles are also custom jobs; the eventual owner has the final say as to what's included.
Nonetheless, Tiffin does offer a spec sheet with what you'll find inside. Some comfort features include a Timberline heating system, sewage management system, 13,500 BTU AC unit with Bluetooth, and roof port wiring access to get at the three 100-watt panels you have available.
In the cab, drivers and passengers will have an MBUX multimedia system at their fingertips, loaded with navigation, smartphone integration, wireless internet access, and an emergency call system. Keeping your bottom warm will be power and heated seats with swivel functions.
a vehicle like this.
At the rear, guests will be able to enjoy the meals prepared or choose to rest their heads for the evening on the modular benches that transform into a bed. If you want a different seating option, a tri-fold sofa can be opted for. This frees up one of the walls inside. As for the bathroom, it's a wet bath with a shower surround, a removable shelf, and a toilet. However, there's no mention as to what kind of toilet.
For anything else, give Tiffin a call and see what your dream Cahaba will run you. But, be warned, this crew offers some very mean motorhomes, and they usually aren't cheap.
Speaking of cheap, according to listing in RV Trader, expect to pay well over 200,000 USD (176,448 EUR at current exchange rates) for one of these puppies. If you're ever looking to get into the van life, Cahaba is a vehicle to consider.
What sets them apart from other motorhome manufacturers is that they're family-owned and operated. While this may not be a big deal, this allows the crew to work outside of established industry norms. But, back in 2020, this team started working under the Thor Industries umbrella, and I'm not so sure "family-owned" means anything anymore.
One way to find out is to look at fresh work from this crew, in this case, the newly-announced Cahaba Class B motorhome, a Mercedes-Benz 2500 Sprinter van conversion ready to drop you right into the off-grid game.
Overall, Cahaba is equipped with a 3.0-liter Turbo Diesel engine that cranks out 188 hp @3,800 RPM. Torque? 325 lb-ft (440 Nm). Standard, the van is equipped with 2WD, but 4WD is available. With countless safety features like Active Brake Assist (ABA), Crosswind Assist, and load-adaptive Electronic Stability Program (ESP), TPMS, and more, you should have no trouble controlling this machine.
may come in handy too.
At this time, very few images exist regarding the interior, and that's because the concept is still undergoing some development. Then again, these sorts of vehicles are also custom jobs; the eventual owner has the final say as to what's included.
Nonetheless, Tiffin does offer a spec sheet with what you'll find inside. Some comfort features include a Timberline heating system, sewage management system, 13,500 BTU AC unit with Bluetooth, and roof port wiring access to get at the three 100-watt panels you have available.
In the cab, drivers and passengers will have an MBUX multimedia system at their fingertips, loaded with navigation, smartphone integration, wireless internet access, and an emergency call system. Keeping your bottom warm will be power and heated seats with swivel functions.
a vehicle like this.
At the rear, guests will be able to enjoy the meals prepared or choose to rest their heads for the evening on the modular benches that transform into a bed. If you want a different seating option, a tri-fold sofa can be opted for. This frees up one of the walls inside. As for the bathroom, it's a wet bath with a shower surround, a removable shelf, and a toilet. However, there's no mention as to what kind of toilet.
For anything else, give Tiffin a call and see what your dream Cahaba will run you. But, be warned, this crew offers some very mean motorhomes, and they usually aren't cheap.
Speaking of cheap, according to listing in RV Trader, expect to pay well over 200,000 USD (176,448 EUR at current exchange rates) for one of these puppies. If you're ever looking to get into the van life, Cahaba is a vehicle to consider.