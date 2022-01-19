If You Have $200K To Drop on Mobile Living, Check Out the 2022 Invicta Motorhome

In 1953, a motorhome manufacturer started to crank out mobile homes suitable for offering nomads the habitat they needed to survive on the roads. Over the years, this team has changed quite a few hands, even being owned by Harley-Davidson at one point.
Today they're a part of REV Group, a manufacturer of heavy-duty vehicles such as ambulances, firefighting machines, specialty vehicles, and RVs. This brings us to the RV you see here today, the 2022 Invicta.
Now, just so we're on the same page here, the MSRP for one of these puppies is $197,450 (€174,134 at current exchange rates). This means that a dealership would have absolutely no problem tacking on an extra $2,500 and selling you this year-round home for $200K. Why? Time to find out.
Just to kick things off, Invicta is available in four different floorplans, each meeting different needs and showcasing other capabilities. Overall, the habitat is set up on a Ford F-53 motorhome chassis powered by Ford's 7.3-liter Triton V8 engine that squeezes out 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (635.8 Nm) of torque. A 6-speed automatic TorqShift with Overdrive and Tow/Haul mode are also standard.
expansive layout.
Upon the chassis I mentioned earlier, Holiday Rambler uses vacuum bonding to create the roof and walls and then interlocks those components together to offer a leak-proof design. Fiberglass is then placed on top and treated to be UV and weather-resistant. Keeping things nice and toasty on the inside is bead-foam insulation.
Since this is the more equipped floorplan, the exterior is also decked out with things like awnings, ladders, leveling jacks, lighting, and automatic entrance steps. Not to mention satellite prep, solar power, LP connection, and HD On-Air antenna.
As for the interior of this home, the inclusion of three slideouts helps expand the available space and really opens up the interior for living. The rear features the master bathroom filled with the works, followed by the master bedroom. A king bed, LED TV, and endless storage are features you'll find in this area.
In the kitchen, stainless steel seems to be the material of choice for everything from the residential fridge to sink and microwave/convection oven, all steel. A large countertop offers all the space you need to prep meals, while overhead storage and pantries are more than enough to feed a family of six or however many people you fit into Invicta. You can also opt for a washer/dryer combo and really never have to leave the safety of your mobile home.
A booth dinette and sofa sleeper sit side by side across from the kitchen and set up on a slideout. It's not clear if the booth can be transformed into another sleeping area, but there seems to be plenty of that already.
Invicta blends the cab into the living space as well. With the inclusion of swivel chairs, an extendable driver/passenger table, and control over functions right from the driver's seat, you'll always be a part of the action.
As it stands, this machine will come in with a length of 38.9 ft (11.8 m), is 8.33 ft (2.53 m) wide, and 12.8 ft (3.9 m) tall. While there are 148 cu. ft. (4.2 cu. m.) of interior storage, basement storage yields another 120 cu. ft. (3.4 cu. m.) of space. A GVWR of 26,000 lbs (11,793 kg) is at your disposal.
Personally, I wanted to see how much my dream Invicta would cost me, and once I was done with the configurator found on the manufacturer's website, I had racked up a machine worth $248,617 (€219,261). What would you do with a quarter-million dollars?
Today they're a part of REV Group, a manufacturer of heavy-duty vehicles such as ambulances, firefighting machines, specialty vehicles, and RVs. This brings us to the RV you see here today, the 2022 Invicta.
Now, just so we're on the same page here, the MSRP for one of these puppies is $197,450 (€174,134 at current exchange rates). This means that a dealership would have absolutely no problem tacking on an extra $2,500 and selling you this year-round home for $200K. Why? Time to find out.
Just to kick things off, Invicta is available in four different floorplans, each meeting different needs and showcasing other capabilities. Overall, the habitat is set up on a Ford F-53 motorhome chassis powered by Ford's 7.3-liter Triton V8 engine that squeezes out 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (635.8 Nm) of torque. A 6-speed automatic TorqShift with Overdrive and Tow/Haul mode are also standard.
expansive layout.
Upon the chassis I mentioned earlier, Holiday Rambler uses vacuum bonding to create the roof and walls and then interlocks those components together to offer a leak-proof design. Fiberglass is then placed on top and treated to be UV and weather-resistant. Keeping things nice and toasty on the inside is bead-foam insulation.
Since this is the more equipped floorplan, the exterior is also decked out with things like awnings, ladders, leveling jacks, lighting, and automatic entrance steps. Not to mention satellite prep, solar power, LP connection, and HD On-Air antenna.
As for the interior of this home, the inclusion of three slideouts helps expand the available space and really opens up the interior for living. The rear features the master bathroom filled with the works, followed by the master bedroom. A king bed, LED TV, and endless storage are features you'll find in this area.
In the kitchen, stainless steel seems to be the material of choice for everything from the residential fridge to sink and microwave/convection oven, all steel. A large countertop offers all the space you need to prep meals, while overhead storage and pantries are more than enough to feed a family of six or however many people you fit into Invicta. You can also opt for a washer/dryer combo and really never have to leave the safety of your mobile home.
A booth dinette and sofa sleeper sit side by side across from the kitchen and set up on a slideout. It's not clear if the booth can be transformed into another sleeping area, but there seems to be plenty of that already.
Invicta blends the cab into the living space as well. With the inclusion of swivel chairs, an extendable driver/passenger table, and control over functions right from the driver's seat, you'll always be a part of the action.
As it stands, this machine will come in with a length of 38.9 ft (11.8 m), is 8.33 ft (2.53 m) wide, and 12.8 ft (3.9 m) tall. While there are 148 cu. ft. (4.2 cu. m.) of interior storage, basement storage yields another 120 cu. ft. (3.4 cu. m.) of space. A GVWR of 26,000 lbs (11,793 kg) is at your disposal.
Personally, I wanted to see how much my dream Invicta would cost me, and once I was done with the configurator found on the manufacturer's website, I had racked up a machine worth $248,617 (€219,261). What would you do with a quarter-million dollars?