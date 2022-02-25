This Thor Miramar Motorhome Is Packed With Luxe Amenities, Has an Outside Kitchen Too

If you enjoy hitting the road often and exploring the great outdoors, you might as well do it in style. For 2022, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a Class A luxury RV that is packed with goodies: meet the Miramar motorhome.
Three floor plans are available for Miramar. We're going to talk about the shortest one, the 34.6. Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews had the opportunity to check out this model, and he gave us an exclusive tour.
This Class A motorhome measures 36 ft in length (10,9 meters), and it's 8,4 ft (2,5 meters) wide. It's based on a Ford F53 chassis, and it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine that delivers 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque.
This motorhome has plenty of storage space on the outside. There's also a TV with a Bluetooth soundbar and radio. But the most striking feature is the exterior kitchen, which comes complete with a refrigerator, a sink, cupboards, and drawers to store away the cookware.
The owners can access the roof via an incorporated ladder mounted at the rear of the RV. Up there, they'll find two AC units, a digital antenna, and a solar panel.
On the inside, the cockpit features a stow-away coffee table, a dash workstation with 110-volt and 12-volt outlets, and a generous drop-down overhead bunk with netting on the sides. Behind this area, there's the dinette, which has a large table with cup holders, a comfortable seating space with storage underneath, and a big TV.
Right across the dinette, you'll see two theater seats positioned in front of the TV. Above them, cabinets for storage fill up the space. Next to this area is a kitchen with even bigger cabinets, a double sink, a microwave, a refrigerator, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a one-burner induction. It also includes a small pantry positioned next to the fridge.
Another interesting feature you'll notice on this RV is the two bunk beds placed next to the kitchen, which can be turned into a closet when not used. The bathroom is positioned in front of the closet/bunk beds, and it has a shower, sink, toilet, and cabinets.
Lastly, a large bedroom with a generous wardrobe, a dresser, and a TV completes the whole package. For all of this, the 2022 Thor Miramar 34.6 has a price that starts from $251,250 MSRP. Check out Matt's video and see for yourself what this luxury motorhome is all about.
