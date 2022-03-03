2022 Precept Unveiled as Affordable Class A Motorhome for the Reserved Client

Folks, Jayco has been around for decades, since 1968 to be exact. Since then, they've grown to be considered one of the RV, mobile home, and camper teams that you should consider when looking into a new mobile habitat. This time around, we'll be looking at one of the more affordable Class A motorhome options they have for 2022.
Just to kick things off, Precept starts off priced at 186,818 USD (168,479 EUR at current exchange rates), nearly half as much as their newly unveiled Embark, but no less able or suitable for constant living. With the use of multiple slideouts, Jayco makes sure the Precept can even sleep up to nine people. This, however, doesn't apply to all five available floorplans, so if you end up deciding the Precept is for you, make sure to find the layout tuned to your needs and wants.
But, no matter the floorplan you end up buying, quite a few features apply to all, including the Ford F53 chassis and 7.3-liter V8 engine with 350 HP and 468 lb-ft (634.5 Nm) of torque. Add an automatic 6-speed TorqShift transmission with overdrive and tow-haul mode, and you're set.
The shell you see is completed using a StrongholdVBL roof floor and sidewalls. Ever heard of StrongholdVBL? Well, it's some exclusive tech Jayco uses and includes laminated fiberglass combined with welded aluminum framing and insulation in five distinct layers. All that's then pressed together for 16 minutes under 144 tons of weight. All this happens in a space where every degree of temperature and humidity levels are rigorously controlled.
As for the interior of this home, all of it is designed around comfort and capability, and if you haven't looked at the images in the gallery yet, now's a great time. Starting with the cab, owners will have access to things like tilt steering wheel, cruise control, panoramic windshield, and Sony infotainment center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There are backup and side-view cameras too. A cab is just a cab, and so, the real wonders Precept has to offer are all found within the living space. Depending on the floorplan you choose, you'll have access to modular dinettes, pullout couches, fully equipped kitchens, and even king-size bedding in the bedroom.
Starting from the cab, you'll first encounter the living and dining areas, ready with LED TV, sound system, and even an LED fireplace with a heating element. A balanced blend of LED lighting, windows, and ample storage options help offer an open and airy feel to the space.
into the home, you'll find the kitchen I mentioned, ready with ample countertop space, sink and faucet, and cooktop with oven. A residential-sized fridge and more storage for goods are also in place and within arm's reach. Typically, most layouts place the bathroom across from the galley and feature a porcelain toilet, shower with a glass door and skylight above, and a water filtration system that feeds your precious H2O supply.
Last but not least, the bedroom. It's here that owners and lucky guests will unwind their tired bones on a king-size bed with walk-around space, nightstands, and ample wardrobe and storage options. The more expensive floorplans such as 36A and 36C include an extra bathroom at the far end of the home, accessible only by the owners if wished for.
As for others systems such as heating and cooling, vacuuming, lighting, and safety, there's really no need to mention that none are missing. After all, you're spending near $200K for one of these puppies. But, if you do want anything else other than what Jayco already offers, be sure to let them know, and they'll do their best to accommodate your wants and needs.
At the end of the day, motorhomes do cost quite a bit, but, for good reasons, they're full-blown homes with a motor and wheels, and the 2022 Precept seems to be a more affordable option worth considering if you're in the market for something like this one day.
