Drool Over Dembell Side Storage Luxury Motorhome: Boasts Garage for Vehicles

Folks, Dembell isn't the sort of RV or mobile home manufacturer that's been around for ages like Airstream, Winnebago, or Newmar. But the level of luxury and comfort their machines offer was enough to land them a market presence almost instantly; their reveal at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon in 2021 made sure of that.
Well, we've already featured their Small Garage model, and Large Garage hasn't yet shown the world exactly what it's capable of, and so we're left with the slightly less vehicle-oriented model, the Side Storage.
However, just because this unit features a smaller garage, it doesn't mean that it's any less luxurious or equipped than its other siblings. On the contrary, because there's a smaller garage, the unit should offer more features for an owner's comfort. Time to see what's in store for buyers with deep enough pockets.
Speaking of pockets, it's not clear how much you may end up paying for this motorhome, but most models that have been evaluated sit well over 1 million USD. In reality, the final price of your Dembell will depend on the lifestyle you want.
all others is the inclusion of that side garage I mentioned. With this feature, owners can bring along a motorcycle, moped, bikes, and even an ATV or ATC. This feature alone sets Dembell apart from most other RV manufacturers.
Since we're talking about what makes Dembell machines so dang hot, let's take a look at the interior. Overall, this unit includes three slideouts, and each one is home to a different space: the bedroom, kitchen, and lounge or living room.
The best way for me to clearly define what to expect is to invite you to check out the images in the gallery, as pictures are worth a thousand words. Nonetheless, I will do my best to inform you of the things you don't see.
First of all, real wood veneer is used on some interior features, and the floor is also real wood. The kitchen features a tempered glass worktop, more veneer on furnishings, and includes appliances from none other than Miele. There's a dishwasher even. After all, you're paying over a million bucks for this home.
no matter the time of day.
Heading towards the rear of the motorhome, you'll pass a bathroom that's filled with full-size features made of ceramic and a shower the likes of those seen in five-star hotels. The toilet even features a bidet function.
Once you've arrived at the bedroom, you may have the same reaction I had, one of being left speechless. A bed with 180 cm x 200 cm (71 in x 79 in) dimensions welcomes your tired bones, and an overhead skylight lets you view the stars as you fall asleep. No need to mention the ample storage spaces and closet.
Now, one thing that may be rather difficult to achieve with this machine is to tell you everything about it. In truth, Dembell packs each motorhome with an array of standard features aimed at comfort, capability, and style.
As for storage, the garage alone should tell you the sort of inclinations that Dembell may have. Aside from the endless storage inside the habitat, the lower half of this vehicle is home to endless spaces for storing tools and any other gear you may need. Best of all, everything sits within a heated belly, so don't worry about the weather.
All that's then placed on a Mercedes-Benz Actros chassis complete with a stainless-steel body, insulated sandwich roof, and 3 mm (0.12 in) aluminum sidewalls. A 12-speed automatic diesel engine will be moving this hunk of luxury along where you want to go.
If there's one thing I learned from Dembell and the insane habitats they're aiming to put on the road, it's that you better go big if you want to get noticed. What about you? Would you drop over 1 million USD for what you see here?
Well, we've already featured their Small Garage model, and Large Garage hasn't yet shown the world exactly what it's capable of, and so we're left with the slightly less vehicle-oriented model, the Side Storage.
However, just because this unit features a smaller garage, it doesn't mean that it's any less luxurious or equipped than its other siblings. On the contrary, because there's a smaller garage, the unit should offer more features for an owner's comfort. Time to see what's in store for buyers with deep enough pockets.
Speaking of pockets, it's not clear how much you may end up paying for this motorhome, but most models that have been evaluated sit well over 1 million USD. In reality, the final price of your Dembell will depend on the lifestyle you want.
all others is the inclusion of that side garage I mentioned. With this feature, owners can bring along a motorcycle, moped, bikes, and even an ATV or ATC. This feature alone sets Dembell apart from most other RV manufacturers.
Since we're talking about what makes Dembell machines so dang hot, let's take a look at the interior. Overall, this unit includes three slideouts, and each one is home to a different space: the bedroom, kitchen, and lounge or living room.
The best way for me to clearly define what to expect is to invite you to check out the images in the gallery, as pictures are worth a thousand words. Nonetheless, I will do my best to inform you of the things you don't see.
First of all, real wood veneer is used on some interior features, and the floor is also real wood. The kitchen features a tempered glass worktop, more veneer on furnishings, and includes appliances from none other than Miele. There's a dishwasher even. After all, you're paying over a million bucks for this home.
no matter the time of day.
Heading towards the rear of the motorhome, you'll pass a bathroom that's filled with full-size features made of ceramic and a shower the likes of those seen in five-star hotels. The toilet even features a bidet function.
Once you've arrived at the bedroom, you may have the same reaction I had, one of being left speechless. A bed with 180 cm x 200 cm (71 in x 79 in) dimensions welcomes your tired bones, and an overhead skylight lets you view the stars as you fall asleep. No need to mention the ample storage spaces and closet.
Now, one thing that may be rather difficult to achieve with this machine is to tell you everything about it. In truth, Dembell packs each motorhome with an array of standard features aimed at comfort, capability, and style.
As for storage, the garage alone should tell you the sort of inclinations that Dembell may have. Aside from the endless storage inside the habitat, the lower half of this vehicle is home to endless spaces for storing tools and any other gear you may need. Best of all, everything sits within a heated belly, so don't worry about the weather.
All that's then placed on a Mercedes-Benz Actros chassis complete with a stainless-steel body, insulated sandwich roof, and 3 mm (0.12 in) aluminum sidewalls. A 12-speed automatic diesel engine will be moving this hunk of luxury along where you want to go.
If there's one thing I learned from Dembell and the insane habitats they're aiming to put on the road, it's that you better go big if you want to get noticed. What about you? Would you drop over 1 million USD for what you see here?