Swift Monza Campervan Is Both Big and Compact Enough to Meet All Your Traveling Needs

The British-made Swift Monza campervan is a compact but versatile vehicle conceived for everyday use both in and out of the city. It is just spacious enough to serve as s reliable home on wheels and small enough to make its way through dense traffic and be easy to maneuver.
Swift boasts of being the U.K.’s largest manufacturer of motorhomes, campervans, and caravans, and has a wide variety of models to choose from. The 2022 Monza is definitely a winner, managing to offer the perfect compromise between comfort and convenience. It is based on a Ford Tourneo Custom and it is available in four colors: chrome blue, diffused silver, orange glow, and magnetic gray. It is equipped with a 2.0 -liter TDCi Ford EcoBlue 130 ps (128 hp) engine with six-speed automatic transmission, delivering 360Nm of torque, and there’s also the option to upgrade to 170 ps (167 hp).
In driving mode, Monza can carry up to five passengers (driver included). As for sleeping capacity, the campervan has a multi-position three-seat rear bench that converts into a double bed, an elevating roof system and a second drop-down double bed, so it can comfortably accommodate up to four people during the night.
There’s a 95Ah leisure battery included as standard, a user-friendly control panel with USB sockets, and the campervan has a 100W solar panel installed on the roof.
Monza comes with an external shower point, portable toilet, and 40L (10.5-gallon) of fresh and waste water tanks.
For your eating needs on the road, Swift equipped the Monza with a 42L fridge, a dual-burner stove (an optional mini grill is also available), a sink, an external BBQ point, a pull-out kitchen shelf rack, and a spacious freestanding dining table.
There’s plenty of storage space in the Monza, in the upper lockers, curved cabinets, under the rear seats, and near the control panel, where you have generous wardrobe space with a hanging rail and an optional shelf.
Swift’s 2022 Monza campervan starts at £58,395 (close to $80,000). The video below will offer a more in-depth tour of the vehicle.
In driving mode, Monza can carry up to five passengers (driver included). As for sleeping capacity, the campervan has a multi-position three-seat rear bench that converts into a double bed, an elevating roof system and a second drop-down double bed, so it can comfortably accommodate up to four people during the night.
There’s a 95Ah leisure battery included as standard, a user-friendly control panel with USB sockets, and the campervan has a 100W solar panel installed on the roof.
Monza comes with an external shower point, portable toilet, and 40L (10.5-gallon) of fresh and waste water tanks.
For your eating needs on the road, Swift equipped the Monza with a 42L fridge, a dual-burner stove (an optional mini grill is also available), a sink, an external BBQ point, a pull-out kitchen shelf rack, and a spacious freestanding dining table.
There’s plenty of storage space in the Monza, in the upper lockers, curved cabinets, under the rear seats, and near the control panel, where you have generous wardrobe space with a hanging rail and an optional shelf.
Swift’s 2022 Monza campervan starts at £58,395 (close to $80,000). The video below will offer a more in-depth tour of the vehicle.