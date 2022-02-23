This 100-Year-Old Wooden "Rhinoceros" Is a Functional Homemade Travel Trailer

What you're looking at is not some botched rhinoceros sculpture; this is a full-blown mobile home from 1922. However, it's one that somebody just whipped up in their backyard. While any information about this trailer isn't available, Flyte Camp, a vintage RV and mobile home restoration crew, tell us a bit about how they acquired this one-of-a-kind home; heck, I've never seen anything like it. Have you?
Before Flyte Camp got their hands on this cutom job, the habitat had been sitting in a barn since 1941. And for a wooden habitat to make it through so many years of existence is a bit unheard of. Airstreams, for example, are usually completed from aluminum, and they can still have trouble staying alive for 100 years.
But, this home was actually found in Vancouver, Washington. Now, Vancouver is a rather wet and cold place, so for a wooden travel trailer to make it through a century of existence is a testament to the craftsmanship that went into it.
One thing I can remark regarding the exterior is that whoever built the home had a solid understanding of aerodynamics. Why would I say this? Just look at it! From the hitch, nothing but curved panels lead towards the main bodywork. Sure, the upper portion with a window may be the only issue. Other than that, it's spot on.
Other exterior work includes an upgraded sealed canvas roof, but this bad boy is still sitting on its original wooden spoked wheels and tires. Hmm, hundred-year-old tires... you might want to check those out if you're planning on hauling it down a highway. Can you imagine how the Flyte Camp crew must have felt towing this back to headquarters?
Inside the home, new flooring has been put in and new upholstery and countertops. Heck, not everything makes it through the years. But Flyte Camp has made an effort to keep things as "of era" as possible. This includes lighting and new window cranks; yes, the windows all roll down.
Original features include things like the galley faucet (a hand pump linked to a reservoir) and even the fireplace. The only extra feature for the fireplace was the addition brass surround, much like other trailers from the 20s; used to reflect and dissipate heat towards the interior of the dwelling.
Again, whoever may have put this RV together really knew what they were doing because the interior even features a modular dinette that drops the table and transforms into a bed when it's time to rest. The inclusion of another lounge extends guest and sleeping capacities even further, and there's a spice and utensils cabinet near a prep table at the front of the trailer.
Overall, it may not be the most modern travel trailer or mobile habitat that you've ever seen on our site, but it should inspire you to take a crack at building your own habitat, if you've got the skills, that is. Oh, and just a heads up, Flyte Camp mentions something about this puppy hitting eBay for auction; yes, you have a chance to own it. Would you?
