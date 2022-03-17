Hymer's Mouthwatering T-Class S Is Considered To Be "The First of Its Kind"

Folks, whether you’ve heard of Hymer or not, this piece about a mobile home they manufacture should be enough to spark your interest in this crew. Heck, with an experience that dates back to 1957, this RV team is considered one of the greats in Germany and Europe and can even be spotted in American driveways.
As for the T-Class S, this motorhome isn’t the most expensive that Hymer offers, but with a tasteful blend of materials, systems, and spaces, it’s a vehicle to consider for your upcoming years of adventure. While this model is available in four different floorplans, the least expensive comes in with a price of 73,990 EUR (81,340 USD at current exchange rates).
Each layout is designed to meet specific capabilities, but some features apply to all models, so I’ll stick to those. To give you an idea of the size and cargo capacities, this RV is rated up to a weight of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs), and the lightest of the four plans allows for 540 kg (1,190 lbs) of cargo.
The base vehicle and chassis used is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 315 CDI, but it can be upgraded to a 415 CDI chassis at an extra cost. A 2.0-liter engine cranks out 150 HP of power that is transferred only to the front wheels. Even with such little HP, this bugger can still tow an extra 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs) behind it.
this vehicle is suitable for year-round use. This is made possible using foam walls with an aluminum interior and outer skins and a solid diesel heating system powered by a Truma Combi unit that also heats your water. Not to mention the heat already being given off by the engine. Worried your water tanks might freeze? Don’t as they’re insulated and heated.
Once inside the home, I want to attract your attention to how the interior is arranged. No matter which floorplan you choose, all of them will feature the dinette at the front of the habitat and the sleeping area at the back. What ends up shifting around are the bathroom and galley features which you’ll find smack dab in the middle of the RV. But, the 695 floorplan takes the split twin beds and unites them into one large space with a walk-around.
One thing I enjoy about this lineup is that most of their RVs include bathrooms with separate shower and toilet facilities. While this may not sound like a big deal, imagine having two or more people living in this and nature calls while someone is showering. What then? Though so, split amenities.
motorhome can include up to five berths, and while that’s true, I need to help you understand how that’s possible. The twin bedding at the rear can accommodate two guests, maybe three if a top is placed between the beds, but at the front of the home, another lifting bed can be installed for two more people or children right above the dinette. Not to mention that the dinette also appears to boast some sleeping capabilities.
As for storage, sure, there are numerous interior cupboards, wardrobes, and under-bed spaces, but the real attraction is the garage accessed from the outside. At the rear of the RV, a space sits underneath the bedding area and is large enough to fit things like bicycles, climbing gear, and anything else you may need on your trip.
With 110 liters (29.1 gallons) of freshwater, LED lighting, and enough appliances to accommodate your family of five, the T-Class S sounds like the sort of motorhome fit for years of adventuring. Don’t forget to bring along some extra cash in case you want to add some other features and capabilities. Nonetheless, for a bit over 80,000 USD, this trinket seems worth considering for your future RV acquisition.
As for the T-Class S, this motorhome isn’t the most expensive that Hymer offers, but with a tasteful blend of materials, systems, and spaces, it’s a vehicle to consider for your upcoming years of adventure. While this model is available in four different floorplans, the least expensive comes in with a price of 73,990 EUR (81,340 USD at current exchange rates).
Each layout is designed to meet specific capabilities, but some features apply to all models, so I’ll stick to those. To give you an idea of the size and cargo capacities, this RV is rated up to a weight of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs), and the lightest of the four plans allows for 540 kg (1,190 lbs) of cargo.
The base vehicle and chassis used is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 315 CDI, but it can be upgraded to a 415 CDI chassis at an extra cost. A 2.0-liter engine cranks out 150 HP of power that is transferred only to the front wheels. Even with such little HP, this bugger can still tow an extra 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs) behind it.
this vehicle is suitable for year-round use. This is made possible using foam walls with an aluminum interior and outer skins and a solid diesel heating system powered by a Truma Combi unit that also heats your water. Not to mention the heat already being given off by the engine. Worried your water tanks might freeze? Don’t as they’re insulated and heated.
Once inside the home, I want to attract your attention to how the interior is arranged. No matter which floorplan you choose, all of them will feature the dinette at the front of the habitat and the sleeping area at the back. What ends up shifting around are the bathroom and galley features which you’ll find smack dab in the middle of the RV. But, the 695 floorplan takes the split twin beds and unites them into one large space with a walk-around.
One thing I enjoy about this lineup is that most of their RVs include bathrooms with separate shower and toilet facilities. While this may not sound like a big deal, imagine having two or more people living in this and nature calls while someone is showering. What then? Though so, split amenities.
motorhome can include up to five berths, and while that’s true, I need to help you understand how that’s possible. The twin bedding at the rear can accommodate two guests, maybe three if a top is placed between the beds, but at the front of the home, another lifting bed can be installed for two more people or children right above the dinette. Not to mention that the dinette also appears to boast some sleeping capabilities.
As for storage, sure, there are numerous interior cupboards, wardrobes, and under-bed spaces, but the real attraction is the garage accessed from the outside. At the rear of the RV, a space sits underneath the bedding area and is large enough to fit things like bicycles, climbing gear, and anything else you may need on your trip.
With 110 liters (29.1 gallons) of freshwater, LED lighting, and enough appliances to accommodate your family of five, the T-Class S sounds like the sort of motorhome fit for years of adventuring. Don’t forget to bring along some extra cash in case you want to add some other features and capabilities. Nonetheless, for a bit over 80,000 USD, this trinket seems worth considering for your future RV acquisition.