XPro One Rugged RV Looks Like a Proper Military Vehicle for the Apocalypse

The XPro One overland camper has a rugged design that caters to the prepper community. This apocalypse shelter on wheels comes packed with everything needed to survive in the wild and has a shape inspired by military vehicles, fighter jets, and tanks. It also can go anywhere thanks to a very capable vehicle base.
Based on the Iveco Daily 4x4 truck, the XPro One can be ordered in three wheelbases: 133.9, 148.8, and 164.4 inches (3400, 3780, and 4175 mm). The main focus is off-road camping, thanks to the Iveco Daily 4x4 truck it is based on and the 17-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires. The angular rear end sure looks awkward but helps it achieve an impressive 27-degree departure angle.
Despite the military-inspired design, the interior of the RV is far from being spartan. It leans on the comfy side, actually, with the Xpedition Pro PR going so far as to call it “shockingly comfortable.” We don’t know what can be shocking about comfort beside the lack of it, but this is PR. The truth is the XPro One can accommodate up to three people in its front sleeping alcove. We imagine four people would not be impossible, but that means giving up the “shockingly comfortable” tag.
Of course, the overlander features everything you’d expect at this level, including a refrigerator, kitchen, toilet, and shower. The two 53-gallon (200-liter) water tanks (half fresh, half grey) help with cleaning and drinking, while de diesel heater works efficiently thanks to the isolated walls of the RV.
The XPro One can be configured with solar panels, and in this configuration, the RV will provide shelter for three people for up to ten days without needing any external resources. We imagine this is not enough to pass the apocalypse, but ten days are precious when they’re the last. Also, for increased protection, the doors are fitted with a three-bolt lock.
No word on the pricing has yet been revealed, but we expect the Polish company to be just as bold in this regard as it was with the design. Several options are given to the customers, so the final price will also vary. If you want to know what to expect, check out the video below.
