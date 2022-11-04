autoevolution
All-New EarthRoamer SX Adds a Serious Dose of Luxury to Your Off-Road Adventures
A new EarthRoamer made its debut at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. It’s called the EarthRoamer SX, and it offers the perfect blend of adventure and luxury. The SX is the first overlander to be built on a Chevrolet chassis. It has a rugged exterior with vacuum-infused carbon fiber that hides a gorgeous interior that’s packed with high-end amenities.

The 2023 EarthRoamer SX is ready to take your off-road adventures to another level. This beast is based on a Chevrolet 6500 4WD chassis. Under the hood, it rocks a 6.6-liter Duramax V8 that is capable of delivering 350 hp and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque.

For the exterior, EarthRoamer went with the same durable carbon fiber-infused camper body that it the LTi model boasts. With that rugged shell, 43-inch military-grade shoes, air ride suspension, and heavy-duty anti-sway bars, this RV is ready to take on any challenge Mother Nature has to throw at it.

To contrast its tough exterior, the company added a big dose of luxury to the interior. Inside, this beast boasts not one but two sleeping areas, a super-spacious dinette, a well-equipped kitchen, and a full dry bath with a rainfall shower. The first you’re going to notice is how elegant the living space is, featuring panoramic windows and expensive materials.

The vehicle measures 34 ft (10.3 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide), so it provides plenty of room for adventure lovers. In fact, EarthRoamer says it can sleep up to six people. It has a California king-size bed in the bunk area that provides all the comfort you need.

At the rear, you have a light-filled dinette that includes two large benches that can seat six and a table. This area can also be converted into a sleeping space. Depending on the floor plan chosen, it can feature either another king-size bed or four bunks. Elsewhere, the dinette comes with a 43-inch TV that disappears completely into the ceiling.

The bathroom in this RV combines functionality with luxury. It has a walk-in shower that has a rainfall shower and a dry portion that includes a sink, a mirror, upper cabinets for storage, and a cassette toilet.

Last but not least, the kitchen is equipped with everything one needs to cook up a storm. It features a generous granite countertop, an induction cooktop, a convection microwave, a deep stainless steel sink, and a refrigerator. People can also choose to add a washer/dryer, a wine fridge, or another refrigerator. Of course, EarthRoamer also mounted a coffee maker, so you can enjoy a cup of coffee while admiring the views offered by the panoramic windows.

But you can also spend time outdoors with family and friends since the SX also comes with an exterior kitchen, an electric awning, and LED lights. The exterior kitchen was designed to adapt to a Solaire grill, Traeger smoker, or Blackstone griddle.

There’s also a large passthrough storage that can be used for any bigger items that you want to carry with you. Other features included are a 120-gallon (546-liter) freshwater tank and a 1,600-watt solar panel array that allow you to stay off the grid for extended periods of time. The company mentions that the massive water tank could last “from a week up to three weeks based on usage.”

You already know that a rig like this brand-new SX is going to have a steep price since it combines off-the-grid capabilities with an ultra-modern interior that is packed with tons of luxe amenities. The starting price for the luxury overland vehicle starts at $995,000, and a fully loaded rig can cost somewhere between $1,050,000 and $1,100,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

