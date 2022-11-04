All-New EarthRoamer SX Adds a Serious Dose of Luxury to Your Off-Road Adventures

The 2023 EarthRoamer SX is ready to take your off-road adventures to another level. This beast is based on a Chevrolet 6500 4WD chassis. Under the hood, it rocks a 6.6-liter Duramax V8 that is capable of delivering 350 hp and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque.
For the exterior, EarthRoamer went with the same durable carbon fiber-infused camper body that it the LTi model boasts. With that rugged shell, 43-inch military-grade shoes, air ride suspension, and heavy-duty anti-sway bars, this RV is ready to take on any challenge Mother Nature has to throw at it.
To contrast its tough exterior, the company added a big dose of luxury to the interior. Inside, this beast boasts not one but two sleeping areas, a super-spacious dinette, a well-equipped kitchen, and a full dry bath with a rainfall shower. The first you’re going to notice is how elegant the living space is, featuring panoramic windows and expensive materials.
At the rear, you have a light-filled dinette that includes two large benches that can seat six and a table. This area can also be converted into a sleeping space. Depending on the floor plan chosen, it can feature either another king-size bed or four bunks. Elsewhere, the dinette comes with a 43-inch TV that disappears completely into the ceiling.
The bathroom in this RV combines functionality with luxury. It has a walk-in shower that has a rainfall shower and a dry portion that includes a sink, a mirror, upper cabinets for storage, and a cassette toilet.
Last but not least, the kitchen is equipped with everything one needs to cook up a storm. It features a generous granite countertop, an induction cooktop, a convection microwave, a deep stainless steel sink, and a refrigerator. People can also choose to add a washer/dryer, a wine fridge, or another refrigerator. Of course, EarthRoamer also mounted a coffee maker, so you can enjoy a cup of coffee while admiring the views offered by the panoramic windows.
There’s also a large passthrough storage that can be used for any bigger items that you want to carry with you. Other features included are a 120-gallon (546-liter) freshwater tank and a 1,600-watt solar panel array that allow you to stay off the grid for extended periods of time. The company mentions that the massive water tank could last “from a week up to three weeks based on usage.”
You already know that a rig like this brand-new SX is going to have a steep price since it combines off-the-grid capabilities with an ultra-modern interior that is packed with tons of luxe amenities. The starting price for the luxury overland vehicle starts at $995,000, and a fully loaded rig can cost somewhere between $1,050,000 and $1,100,000.
