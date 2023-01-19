‘Relentless’ Chevy Camaro Is a Wild CGI Project That Will Turn Real for SEMA

Right now, the sixth generation of the iconic Chevy Camaro is not doing all too well, as it gets pummeled into a dark corner of oblivion by internal and external forces.
Basically, the 2022 sales charts showed the latest Camaro does not even come close to its Challenger and Mustang rivals even as the latter two were deadlocked in a fierce battle for first position and a third party could have easily taken advantage of this. Alas, what can the ‘Maro do for itself when even Chevy fans are turning a blind eye and instead would rather focus on the fresh mid-engine C8, complete with its many Stingray, E-Ray, and Z06 wonders?
As such, no one will be surprised when people start looking back at the model’s glorious past for redemption. Actually, absolution and other such concepts might be unknown to the people that we are going to be talking about. So, here is Dom Host, the virtual artist slash do-it-yourself Hot/Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media, who is quickly back in his digital garage with a CGI-to-reality presentation.
It comes swiftly after he showed us his wishful thinking ‘Long Boi’ Chevy, a rather bonkers C2 Corvette Hot Rod longtail that is certainly no lame duck. Now, though, he is entirely focused on someone who is more than akin to his visions of cars. That would be Cody Keen, a custom car builder at Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based Charlies Custom Creations & Machine. He has some major plans for the SEMA 2023 builds he will be doing this year and chief among them could also be this wild ride, aka the ‘Relentless’ Chevy Camaro.
Well, its name could be a major understatement, frankly. According to the author, he chose the nickname because it’s twinned with unstoppable and introduces us to the “quality of being very determined. Of or pertaining to the act of grinding until one gets to their goal. When giving up is not in one's DNA.” Hence, the Chevy Camaro we see here is going to be utterly bonkers. Oh, and while all we see right now are some cool renders, this is certainly something that will also exist in the real world!
That last piece must be the better news, along with the fact that it will have a pretty crazy mindset and list of partners – which right now include but are not limited to Auto Metal Direct (sheet metal &restoration parts), Charlies, DEI - Design Engineering, Inc. (heat & sound control products), Wegner Automotive (the LS/LT engine), as well as Bowler Performance (transmission). Hopefully, we will get to see a nice stream of updates along the way – or at least a proud Hail Mary moment when the build is complete, and the authors know exactly how much oomph lies within this slammed and ultra-widebody monster!
