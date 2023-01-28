Super Bowl LVII Draws Near, Are Tailgating Setups Ready for a CGI Hellram TRX?

Given that only a couple of automakers are battling for ultimate high-performance full-size pickup truck supremacy, every little advantage might tip the scale of power one way or the other. Both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital vehicle content creators, as it turns out.
Right now, it is as close as it gets to the stratospheric field of dune-bashing and rock-crawling full-size pickup trucks. This is simply because the Ram 1500 TRX with its 702-hp 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 is closely pursued by the Ford F-150 Raptor R and its 700-hp 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8. Right now, given the tiny difference, numerous artifices can tip the balance in anyone’s favor, from the comparison surface down to particular tire fitment.
Anyway, there’s a bigger advantage when it comes to pricing, as the 2023 Ram TRX kicks off at $86,250, and the 2023 Raptor R is no less than $109,245, both including destination charges! And that is valid across North America, as Mexico’s new 2023 Ford Lobo Raptor R remains more expensive than its diehard rival. Oh well, that settles it even for pixel masters, right?
Most certainly, at least when dealing with Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who cooked up the return of his Ram 1500 TRX ‘Hellram’ Sport Truck after probably getting tired of trying to show everyone the Raptor R treatment was better off applied on the all-new S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang! Anyway, now he is back to his Ram 1500 TRX passion, which led to various transformations in recent times – including of the Ramcharger TRX SUV variety.
Plus, another one of the coolest makeovers bestowed upon the real-world’s Ram 1500 TRX also had to do with a neat Street Truck ‘Hellram’ transformation that led to the CGI disappearance of a couple of doors and the arrival of a lowered, widebody atmosphere, complete with lots of digital carbon fiber bits and pieces. Now the orange and black attitude is nowhere to be seen, though, substituted for a red-and-white livery that is easily explainable when reading the Chiefs-Dallas Texans-Houston Texans snippet of NFL information in the description.
Speaking of the National Football League, as the 2022 season draws to a close, we all have to prepare for the main event on Sunday, February 12, 2023, that will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with kickoff time at 4:30 p.m. MST (UTC-7). Yep, that would be Super Bowl LVII, the fourth such event hosted in the Phoenix metropolitan area, after Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. As such, I feel this “serious tailgating setup” would be perfect for anyone trying to enjoy the sporting event! Am I right, or am I CGI Ram TRX right?
