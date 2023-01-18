2023 Ford Lobo Raptor R Costs $135,630 in Mexico, the Ram 1500 TRX Is More Affordable

Until recently, the Ram 1500 TRX served as the most powerful series-production ICE half-ton pickup in Mexico, where it costs 2,479,900 pesos. That means $131,830 at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more than what Ram is charging stateside for its off-road performance truck.
Ford can do better, though. Not only is the F-150 Raptor R more versatile off the beaten path, but it also costs a wee bit more. Marketed as the Lobo Raptor R in Mexico, the Predator-engined truck retails at 2,479,900 pesos or $135,650 at press time. Ford’s local division proudly describes it as being “la bestia mas fuerte de la galaxia” (the strongest beast in the galaxy), a description that might bring back memories of a ‘90s anime.
Founded in 1925 as the country’s first automobile company, Ford of Mexico waxes lyrical about the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that explains the R suffix of the Raptor R. From the forged steel crankshaft to forged aluminum pistons, a Raptor R-specific air intake system, and an oversized cooling system, this powerplant ticks all the right boxes. Gifted with a DOHC valvetrain, compared to SOHC for the Hellcat in the Ram 1500 TRX, the Predator makes 700 horsepower on the nose and lots of twist.
640 pound-feet (868 Nm) is – in no way, shape, or form – too little torque, but it’s not enough torque compared to the 6.2-liter Hellcat. The rival brand also packs a little more horsepower, and the Ram 1500 TRX also happens to be quicker in the quarter mile for a number of reasons. One of those being the 35-inch tires, compared to 37-inch units for the Raptor R.
Those reading these lines may be scratching their heads in regard to the truck’s name. Lobo is a market-specific moniker for certain versions of the F-150, a name introduced in the ‘90s for the XLT and higher grades. Lobo translates to Wolf, and Wolf Raptor R sounds pretty cool in its own right.
Joined at the hip to the now-discontinued Shelby GT500, the Raptor R doesn’t feature the Mustang’s dual-clutch transmission. It’s rocking the 10R torque-converter automatic we all know and love, although it’s appropriately modified for this application. The dual-clutch transmission isn’t compatible with the Raptor R either because the TR-9070 in the strip-slaying Mustang Shelby GT500 was designed for rear-drive application.
A heavy-duty rear output assembly with PTFE washers and four-pinion gear carrier differentiates the Raptor R version of the 10R80 from those used in lesser trucks. Updates further include a 260-millimeter torque converter, a heavy-duty turbine damper, and unique software calibration.
Similar to the TRX, the Raptor R isn’t exactly frugal. According to EPA testing, the most you can expect from the most badass F-150 around is 10 miles per gallon (just under 23.6 liters per 100 kilometers) in the urban jungle, 15 (15.7) on the highway, and 12 (19.6) on the combined cycle.
