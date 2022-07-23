2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R: The Numbers That Actually Matter

Dune-bashing trucks come in many forms, but in the half-ton segment, Ram wowed everyone with the introduction of the 1500 TRX for the 2021 model year. Almost two years since its debut in August 2020, the Hellcat-engined pickup truck now has a true rival in the guise of the first-ever Raptor R.
Extreme off-road performance is the name of the game, starting with 13.1 inches of ground clearance. Gifted with 4.10:1 final drive ratios, the Raptor R features a 2.64:1 ratio in four-low mode. Fitted with 37-inch tires as standard, rubber boots that are optionally available on the Raptor, the R flaunts 33.1 degrees and 24.9 degrees of approach and departure angle. The breakover is 24.4 degrees, and these figures are all superior to the TRX.
The offers 13 and 14.1 inches of suspension travel, fore and aft, which is pretty good for the tire size. Had it been the 35s that come standard on the V6-engined Raptor, we might have received 14 and 15 inches of travel.
Equipped with electric power-assisted steering, the V8-engined brute employs double wishbones for the independent front suspension. Out back, Ford Performance uses beefy trailing arms complemented by coil springs and a Panhard rod. To whom it may concern, the rear coil springs are 0.4 inches longer compared to the 1500 TRX at 24 inches from end to end.
Ford waxes lyrical about the redesigned front axle with a more robust carrier casting and an aluminum-ribbed structural cover. These changes were necessary to manage the additional torque of the 5.2-liter Predator, a supercharged V8 with a double overhead camshaft valvetrain. Introduced by the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, this lump originates from the 5.2-liter Voodoo used in the GT350. In addition to forced induction, the second biggest difference comes in the guise of a cross-plane crankshaft à la the 5.0-liter Coyote instead of a flat-plane crankshaft like the Voodoo.
With the help of a 2.65-liter supercharger that’s capable of up to 12 pounds per square inch of boost, the Predator cranks out 700 horsepower at 6,650 revolutions per minute and 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) at 4,250 revolutions per minute. By comparison, the Shelby GT500 produces 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm). The 6.2-liter Hellcat in the Ram 1500 TRX features a pushrod-operated valvetrain, 702 hp, and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm).
Some off-road enthusiasts may be tempted into criticizing the Ford Motor Company for these numbers, but the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department doesn’t tell the whole story. The F-150 Raptor R features a better power-to-weight ratio than its competitor thanks to a curb weight of 5,950 pounds (that’s 2,699 kilograms) compared to 6,350 pounds (2,880 kilograms).
As opposed to the Shelby GT500, the Raptor R uses a 10-speed automatic transmission rather than a double-clutch affair because the Tremec TR-9070 is exclusively designed for rear-drive applications. The unit in the Raptor R builds on the 10R80 of the Raptor with a 260-millimeter torque converter, a heavy-duty turbine damper, and a heavy-duty rear output assembly with PTFE washers. A four-pinion gear carrier also needs to be mentioned, along with faster shifts than in the 10L80 of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
Each drive mode of the Raptor R is tuned to account for the supercharged engine, and Ford has also increased the front spring rate by 5 percent to maintain the comfortable ride quality. The Dearborn-based automaker offers a grand total of eight exterior colors for the 2023 model year.
Ordering has opened on July 18th, after the official presentation of the Raptor R, and the pricing will certainly alienate a few prospective customers. $109,145 including the $1,795 destination charge is a lot of moolah compared to the TRX, let alone the Raptor with the 37-inch tire package. Nevertheless, the pent-up demand for a V8 Raptor will see this adventure-oriented colossus fly off dealer forecourts, likely with market adjustments.
