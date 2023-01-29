Buick GNX Brought Back From the Dead Using a CGI Whiff, Don't Call It a Fancier Camaro

The Buick GNX is finally back after a 36-year hiatus, but not in the real world, because the GM-owned brand doesn’t care about anything that’s not a crossover, hence their U.S. lineup only comprises such vehicles. So, how was the muscle car revived? The answer is simple, and can be summed up in one word – or abbreviation in this case: CGI.
Most likely starting off with a Chevrolet Camaro judging by the overall shape of it, rotislav_prokop, as the digital artist is known as on social media, gave it a fresh design that kind of harks back to the original Buick GNX. However, from certain angles, it does look like something made by Holden – you know, the brand that was killed a little over two years ago.
Mind you, it may have been based on the Camaro, but it shares little with it in terms of design. The entire front end is different, as it has new headlights flanking the grille that is typical of Buick. The bumper looks kind of aggressive, and the hood is very muscular. Further back, it has aggressive lines running across the profile, and big hips.
Dual taillights sit on each side of the rear license plate holder, and the ducktail spoiler has an additional brake light incorporated into it. The bumper has a not-so-intricate design, and we’ve seen sportier diffusers than the one equipping the modern-day digital version of the Buick GNX. Big round tailpipes are part of the virtual redesign, alongside the new wheels with wide lips. The whole car has a black finish, minus a touch of silver on the alloys, and red brake calipers.
While the original Buick GNX rocked a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine, making 276 hp (280 ps/206 kW), enabling the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in roughly 5 seconds, and dealing with the quarter-mile in a little over 13 seconds, a modern interpretation would need something much more serious under the hood. As a matter of fact, since this one builds on Chevy’s muscle car, it would need an even punchier motor than the one found under the hood of the ZL1.
The latter uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which develops 650 hp (659 ps/485 kW), and it can give supercars a run for their money on a good day, with a skilled driver at the helm. The quarter-mile time is a 10-second affair in the Camaro ZL1, and from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), you are looking at approximately 3.5 seconds. We reckon that with a little bit of work, Chevy could massage this engine to kick out over 700 hp, and that would be enough for a modern GNX. But you’d better forget about it, as it won’t happen.
