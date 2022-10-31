1987 Buick GNX No. 51 Should Rattle a Lucky Someone’s World

Thanks to the nature of the job, we’re used to seeing rare cars pop into the spotlight for one reason or another. Most of the time, they do this because they’re offered for sale either on the collectors’ market or as part of some auction. But not this 1987 Buick GNX, as it is not sold, nor auctioned, but offered in a sweepstake.
For most of us, the GNX needs little introduction. Short for Grand National Experimental, it was developed together with McLaren and American Specialty Cars and was supposed to play in another league entirely as opposed to the base Regal it was derived from. And that makes it highly desirable.
The GNX was only made in 1987, the final year of the Regal’s second generation, and in just 547 units. And that makes it highly desirable, too.
As said, like most rare cars, the GNX changes hands in auctions or in private, but not this one, number 51 in the limited-run series. This one is listed on Omaze as a prize for a campaign meant to support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a group fighting “to defend the rights that the Constitution guarantees to all of us.”
That pretty much means it can go to someone, depending on luck, for just a click of a button (you can enter the campaign for free) or by donating anywhere between $10 and $150.
The car is barely used, showing just 2,000 original miles (3,219 km) on the 276-hp 3.8-liter V6 engine and 4-speed automatic. It comes, naturally, in black over grey black, has 16-inch cross-weave wheels, and torque arm rear suspension.
Back when Buick introduced the GNX, it sold it for a little under $30k, which would be over $70,000 in today’s currency. The Omaze campaigners however estimate the value of this one to $185,000.
The sweepstake is scheduled to close on November 4, with the winner to be announced on November 23.
