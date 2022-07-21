Travis Barker Prefers This Car Over Lamborghinis and Ferraris

The Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is a well-known gearhead with a preference for vintage or powerful SUVs. But he seems to have a favorite over Lambos and Ferraris.
For his 41st birthday, Travis Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, surprised him with his “dream car,” a 1987 Buick GNX. The famous drummer was ecstatic about it, and they were seen driving it quite a lot.
But it turns out that he really wasn’t joking, and he truly loves it. In a new post on social media, the drummer posed with the iconic muscle car, proudly standing next to it. He captioned the set of pictures: “You can keep your Ferraris and Lambos.” In truth, he does not own any of those. Yet.
Barker is very passionate about cars, especially when it comes to classics of all eras. He has a collection of Cadillacs and his and Kourtney’s recent purchase was also a classic, an orange Chevrolet K5 Blazer.
Of course, the 1987 Buick GNX is one of the 547 units made for the model year, in impeccable condition. It comes with a pitch-black exterior, the same color carrying over to the interior, as well. And it fits Travis Barker’s public persona perfectly.
The GNX came with a 3.8-liter V6 engine under the hood, officially rated at 276 horsepower and 360 lb-ft (488 Nm). In reality, the power unit was able to deliver around 300 horsepower and a maximum torque of 420 lb-ft (570 Nm). It was also one of the quickest cars at the moment, being able to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in under five seconds.
It’s far from being the fastest ride in Travis' extensive collection, but the muscle car has a special meaning for him since he got it from Kourtney. In the past, the reality star also admitted that she loves driving it.
Besides showing off his Buick GNX, Travis also added a picture on his Instagram Stories of a box filled with license plate frames that read “Don’t trust anyone.” Which are probably intended for all of his vehicles.
