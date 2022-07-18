Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Chill Sunday Included Leisure Bike Rides

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love to go on drives in the many vehicles parked in their garage. But after Travis’ recent scare, the two decided to take it easy and went out for Sunday bike rides.
Travis Barker is a declared car fan, with his garage hosting lots of imposing, powerful rides, worthy of the drummer of Blink-182. However, his most recent addition was an orange Chevrolet K5 Blazer, which he and his wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, love.
But, besides their shared love for engines, Travis and Kourtney know how to step back and go for emission-free options. For example, this Sunday, it was all about biking. Given Travis' recent health scare that made him run to the emergency room, they are now taking it slowly.
Travis first shared a picture of a pink bike with green wheels on his Instagram Stories, but the name of the model is not visible. However, Kourtney’s option for the day was her SE Bikes Blocks Flyer. This isn’t the first time the reality star and entrepreneur flaunted her black and white bike, though, because she loves to ride bikes and has done so for years.
Although you might credit her newfound passion for BMX rides to her husband, Travis. If you know that Travis Barker loves cars, you must also keep in mind that he is also an avid collector of BMX bikes. The musician owns more than 25 BMXs and keeps most of them at his recording studio. Of course, there are several stored at his mansion, as well.
The two rode alongside musician Carl Dawson, who was also on a BMX bike, a blue Big Ripper with gold wheels. After that, they treated themselves to some time at the pool.
When it comes to his cars, besides the K5 Blazer, Travis owns a 1987 Buick GNX that he got for his birthday from Kourtney, a 1965 Cadillac DeVille convertible, and a limited-edition Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4². For when he means business, he also has a Cadillac Escalade and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
