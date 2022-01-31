Kourtney Kardashian Poses Behind the Wheel of Travis Barker’s Buick GNX, Loves Driving It

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, never fail to show their love for each other and their cars. And Kourtney showed her appreciation to the Buick GNX behind the wheel of the muscle car, writing that she loves driving it.
Kourtney Kardashian comes from a big family with famous names who love cars. Although she’s generally behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce (she owns a Ghost and a Dawn), her fiancé loves muscle cars. So, she gave him his “dream car” for his 41st birthday, a 1987 Buick GNX.
So, in her latest post on social media, Kourtney added a series of blurry pictures that show her sitting behind the wheel of the vintage model. She revealed that she actually loved driving it.
But, besides sharing her love for the vehicle – she hinted something that’s been rumored for a while, that she might be pregnant. Her caption writes: “Daddy had a Buick and Mama loved to ride.”
There’s nothing not to love about the Buick, which is one of the 547 pieces made for that year. This isn’t Travis Barker’s first classic, as the drummer has a soft spot for all muscle cars.
Under the hood, it has a 3.8-liter V6 engine which was officially rated at 276 hp, but actually delivered around 300 hp and 570 Nm, making it one of the quickest cars of its time, as the GNX could launch from zero to 60 mph (0-96 mph) in under five seconds.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer got engaged in October, and they couldn’t be happier. They haven't started their family yet, but Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis also has two kids of his own, Alabama and Landon, with his ex, Shanna Moakler.
And choosing a vehicle he loves dearly to hint at her pregnancy is quite on-brand for the famous couple.
