Travis Barker and Chevrolet K5 Blazer Seem to Be the Perfect Fit

Travis Barker, drummer and Kourtney Kardashian’s number one fan, seems to go back and forth from modern to vintage cars. But his latest choice for a photoshoot prop is a Chevrolet K5 Blazer, and they couldn’t fit better.
Chevrolet’s SUV K5 Blazer dates back to 1969, sprawled over almost three decades, until it was discontinued in 1994. However, some of the most famous models were between 1973-1991, featuring the square body concept. With a short wheelbase, rectangular body, and the option to take off the top to enjoy the sun, the K5 Blazer was a popular choice among the off-road enthusiasts.
Now the K5 Blazer is starting to attract a lot of attention, and there is an increase in value, with the model currently selling on average between $10,000 and $20,000. There is even a proud owner of a 1982 Blazer that’s selling his for the astounding sum of $95,000.
Car enthusiast Travis Barker, who owns both modern and classics, has shared a new photoshoot on his social media account that has a Chevrolet K5 Blazer as the supporting character. The first couple of pictures show Travis squatting in front of the SUV, and in the other two, he sits behind the wheel, looking outside the window with a thoughtful expression on his face.
This K5 Blazer isn’t a surprising choice for the drummer, not even a little bit. But it’s quite surprising that the two make such a good team. There’s something about Barker’s rugged look that makes the off-roader complement him really well.
One of Barker’s latest addition to his garage is a 1987 GNX Buick, which he called his “dream car.” He received it from his famous fiancée and “dream girl” Kourtney Kardashian, for his 46th birthday, pictured in the gallery. He also recently became a Dodge partner, teaming up with the brand for a Christmas giveaway.
Now the K5 Blazer is starting to attract a lot of attention, and there is an increase in value, with the model currently selling on average between $10,000 and $20,000. There is even a proud owner of a 1982 Blazer that’s selling his for the astounding sum of $95,000.
Car enthusiast Travis Barker, who owns both modern and classics, has shared a new photoshoot on his social media account that has a Chevrolet K5 Blazer as the supporting character. The first couple of pictures show Travis squatting in front of the SUV, and in the other two, he sits behind the wheel, looking outside the window with a thoughtful expression on his face.
This K5 Blazer isn’t a surprising choice for the drummer, not even a little bit. But it’s quite surprising that the two make such a good team. There’s something about Barker’s rugged look that makes the off-roader complement him really well.
One of Barker’s latest addition to his garage is a 1987 GNX Buick, which he called his “dream car.” He received it from his famous fiancée and “dream girl” Kourtney Kardashian, for his 46th birthday, pictured in the gallery. He also recently became a Dodge partner, teaming up with the brand for a Christmas giveaway.