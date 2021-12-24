Scott Disick Flaunts "Rari" F8 Tributo With Its Top Down After Holiday in St. Barts

After enjoying a holiday in the Caribbean Island St. Barts before Christmas, Scott Disick doesn’t forget to show appreciation to his fleet of cars. His latest post on social media includes a picture of him with a contemplative expression as he sits behind the wheel of his “Rari” F8 Tributo with the top down.
Scott Disick gained popularity after his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. He starred alongside her in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has been in the spotlight ever since.
That paid off well, because as of 2021, Disick prides himself on a $40 million net worth, thanks to several deals and endorsements. He invested a lot of his fortune in cars and has quite a fleet of expensive vehicles.
A car aficionado, Scott has a car collection that comprises several Ferraris, like the 458 Spider and 812 Superfast, a Bentley Flying Spur and a Bentley Mulsanne, a Bugatti Veyron, an Audi R8, a Lamborghini Murcielago, and an Aventador.
But one that seems to be his absolute favorite (this year, at least) is the Ferrari F8 Tributo. He gave it a wheel update this fall, and affectionately called it “baby.”
His recent Instagram post includes a nod to the supercar, sharing a picture of himself behind the wheel that makes him look very cool, with the hardtop down, a few days after his holiday in St. Barts. We also get a glimpse of the cream-colored leather seats of his “Rari,” as he captioned the post, and he couldn’t be prouder of it.
And he has every reason to, because the supercar comes with one of the most powerful V8 engines Ferrari cars had so far. The F8 Tributo delivers 700 horsepower (710 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,250 revs. There’s no question that this supercar is fast, as it sprints from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited at 211 mph (340 kph).
There’s no wonder he feels so comfortable in this one.
