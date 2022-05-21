Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Chill Onboard Domenico Gabbana’s $60 Million Superyacht

Musician Travis Barker and reality star Kourtney Kardashian are husband and wife as of May 15, 2022, when they exchanged vows in a very small ceremony in Santa Barbara. A much bigger wedding celebration is taking place as we speak, in Portofino, Italy.
Because they’re both huge stars and they can afford it (plus, the Kardashians have a new reality show to film), Travis and Kourtney are planning two more wedding ceremonies in addition to the Santa Barbara official one. One is set for Italy and now underway, while the other will be the biggest and most inclusive, and will take place in Los Angeles.
As of Friday, the Kardashians, friends and family members of both bride and groom have descended on Portofino, Italy. The actual ceremony will take place at the historic castle slash museum Castello Brown, and guests will be treated to a variety of experiences during the four-day event. These include a short but awesome stay onboard Regina d’Italia, Stefano Gabbana’s iconic superyacht.
Technically, this is the second Regina d’Italia (Queen of Italy) vessel delivered to the fashion duo Federico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, and it’s also the newest, biggest and most impressive. With an estimated cost of $60 million, Project F74 was completed by Codecasa S.p.A. in 2019 and launched that same year. It is among the largest yachts in the world, offering an interior volume of 1,215 GT spread across five decks.
With a total length of 213 feet (65 meters), Regina d’Italia features Codecasa naval architecture, and design by M2 Atelier of Milan and Dolce Gabbana. Accommodation onboard is for 14 guests and 16 crew and, while never offered for charter, it is designed as the perfect family vacation boat. Just because it’s not offered for charter to the public doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible to very rich celebrities, though.
Powered by 2,448 hp Caterpillar engines, Regina d’Italia has a maximum speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph), and a range of 3,000 nautical miles (3,452 miles / 555,6 km) at a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph). With the newlyweds and their family party, it did not get to make much use of either feature, since it was used mostly for leisure: dinner and socializing, tanning, diving, and riding skijets. Photos of Mr. and Mrs. Barker are at the link in the tweet below.
The couple are having a YACHT of fun ahead of their Italian wedding https://t.co/egad3MFNjs— TMZ (@TMZ) May 21, 2022