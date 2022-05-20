Travis Barker’s Mansion Is Gorgeous, But His Garage and Dior BMX Bikes Are to Die For

Travis Barker is a cool guy. He’s a rock star, music producer and mentor, a bona fide celebrity, and an overall awesome guy who just happens to love Cadillac. Add all these and a dash of punk attitude and minimalist styling, and you get his picture-perfect family home in Calabasas, California.
Like many other big stars before him, Travis Barker welcomed Architectural Digest into his home for what must be a heavily curated view of the place. Even so, it still offers a good appreciation of the single-level mansion, which stands out as extremely elegant and sleek, minimalist yet cozy, and packed with personalized touches like punk-rock elements mixed in with Barker’s love of everything with wheels.
You can see the (partial) tour in the video below. Barker does all of the talking, taking the camera through his living room, the kitchen, the dining room, the playroom, the private cinema, outside by the pool and into the outdoor-indoor area slash kitchen, at-home recording studio, and into the garage. While the house itself is particularly gorgeous, with its contrasting tones and surprisingly cozy elements, it’s the playroom and the garage that are most relevant to our interests.
The playroom is where Travis keeps two of his prized collectibles. An avid collector of BMX bikes, he owns more than 25 of them in total, but he keeps those at his recording studio. Two hold a more special place in his heart and aren’t meant to be ridden, and they’re both by Dior. Travis owns the $25,000 Bogarde x Dior BMX in white, and the gold-wrapped Bogarde x Dior. The former was a present from Kendall Jenner, while the latter he got from Dior when LeBron James failed to pick it up.
Dior partnered with Bogarde in 2017 and released these limited-edition bikes on an annual basis, in limited series that never counted on more than 100 units. They’re the Rolls-Royces of BMX bikes, if you will – and Travis owns a couple of them.
Speaking of Rolls-Royces, he owns at least one of those, too. At the end of the video, Travis took the camera into the garage, where a small part of his collection is housed. It’s probably not a coincidence that all four vehicles parked there are all murdered out, as neither is the fact that only one of them is a Cadillac – and it’s not even a classic, even though Travis owns several. Even when you live behind security gates, you can’t exactly show everything on camera.
Inside the garage is the ‘87 Buick GNX Travis got from Kourtney, which still has only 600 miles (966 km) on the odo. He says it’s his favorite present ever, as well as his dream car, for which reason he tends to baby it and only takes it out on special occasions. Another favorite is the limited-edition Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4², which he left factory stock except for the exterior, which is now murdered out.
When Barker needs to move around in a chauffeured ride, he chooses the Escalade or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which also sits in the garage. But it doesn’t sound like they get out a lot: “I like driving cars; I’m a car guy,” he says.
