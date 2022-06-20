Take a Look at Travis Barker’s Recently Upgraded Chevrolet K5 Blazer, It's Very Orange

Travis Barker is a true rock star, and his lifestyle proves that. Besides his punk attitude and the fact that he’s his wife, Kourtney Kardashian's number one fan, he is also a car lover with a big collection of Cadillacs and classics like the Chevrolet K5 Blazer.
In mid-April, Dan Hogan of Hogie Shines shared a picture of Travis Barker’s recently purchased orange Chevrolet back in the shop. The car restorer who specializes in K5-K10 Blazers, wrote then that they were “adding a few upgrades.” “Holley Performance fuel injection, factory style (TIG welded roll bar) and some Bluetooth tunes” were among them. While it was in the shop, they also added a new radiator and a fresh coat of paint.
And, as Hogan called a "rig the whole family can drive and enjoy," that rings true for the Barkers, because both he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have been sharing glimpses of the SUV on their separate Instagram Stories.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Barker with a K5 Blazer. In late 2021, he posed with a two-tone black and white SUV, also courtesy of Dan Hogan, which he drove for a while. The same car ended up selling shortly after for a whopping price of $440,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
So, not long after, he and Kourtney bought one themselves, but this time, with an orange exterior and orange plaid factory interior. It’s been in and out of the shop, as they received it in early April.
The K5 Blazer sprawled over almost three decades, as it was introduced in 1969, and discontinued in 1994, with some of the most famous models between 1973-1991. The K5 Blazer was always a popular choice among off-road enthusiasts, giving them the opportunity to take the top off, but now the K5 Blazer is attracting a lot of attention, selling on average for around $50,000.
We don’t know how much the Barkers paid for this one, but they are thrilled with the result.
