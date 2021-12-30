Devin Booker’s Ride for the Day Is His 1987 Buick GNX

Whether you’ve heard of Devin Booker as a superstar NBA player or because he’s dating famous model Kendall Jenner, you must know one thing: he loves old muscle cars and he’s not afraid to show it.
Devin Booker just celebrated a huge milestone in his career – he became the seven-youngest player to reach 10,000 NBA points in his latest game when Phoenix Suns beat Oklahoma City Thunder. With a net worth of $2 million, the star has a growing car collection, with models ranging from the ‘50s to the ‘90s, including a couple of Impalas or a GNX.
Recently, the Phoenix Suns star was involved in the campaign for the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but that is far from his everyday choice of vehicles, although he does declare himself a Chevy fan.
Booker’s recent Instagram post shows him having an impromptu photoshoot by an airport in his black 1987 Buick Grand National, but, he wouldn’t say he has a favorite. In an interview with GQ magazine on whether the Grand National is his favorite, Buick claimed “I always say it's like picking the favorite child, but the one that I usually highlight the most is the ’59 [Impala].” He also added it’s Jenner’s favorite because he doesn’t “go too fast in that.”
On his Instagram Story, he also shared a black-and-white photo of himself holding a GNX keychain. In a separate Story, he added a screenshot of a newspaper feature on the Buick.
The GNX is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine, which, mated to a four-speed transmission, was advertised to deliver 245 horsepower at 4,400 rpm and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm. The GNX has an acceleration from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) of less than five seconds, covers a quarter mile in roughly 13 seconds, and can max out to 124 mph (200 kph).
While Devin Booker definitely looks cool when driving around in the GNX, on his wish list, there’s a Lincoln Continental, courtesy of his love for the HBO show, Entourage.
