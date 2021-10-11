3 Buick Regal Looks Like a Sleeper, Pulls Brutal Launch at the Drag Strip

2 1987 Buick GNX Fetches $205,000, Is Second Most Expensive to Sell at Auction

1 1987 Buick GNX: The Muscle Car That Could Hold Its Own Against a Ferrari Testarossa

Impeccable 1987 Buick GNX Emerges Still in Factory Plastics, Surprises

How’s that for making a splashing comeback? A very rare and impeccable 1987 Buick GNX that’s been kept in storage for a decade is breaking cover to get muscle car collectors riled up at an online auction. In the process, it could become the most expensive ever. 18 photos



The previous record was set in 2017, when the last vehicle to roll off the production line sold for $220,000. The third most valuable GNX was the one that sold in September this year for $215,000 and that had just 1,200 miles (1,931 km) on the clock.



This one currently up for auction on



This is the 389 unit of the limited series of 547 to be produced for the model year and has been with the



The ASC (American Specialty Cars). It packed a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential and came underrated at 270 hp. It was one of the quickest and most impressive cars of its time and came to be known as “Darth Vader’s car” because it looked very menacing and was only offered in black (over black and Sand Gray cloth).



As of the time of press, with two more days to go into the auction, bidding for #389 sits at $201,000.



The 1987 Buick GNX has always been an incredibly popular car, but it’s become even more so in recent years, as well-preserved units emerged at auction. In June this year, a unit with just 8.7 miles (14 km) on the odometer became the most expensive GNX to change hands on the collector market, fetching a whopping $275,000 at auction.The previous record was set in 2017, when the last vehicle to roll off the production line sold for $220,000. The third most valuable GNX was the one that sold in September this year for $215,000 and that had just 1,200 miles (1,931 km) on the clock.This one currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer seems poised to break the record, at least for the third highest-valuated GNX. With under 1,200 miles (1,931 km) recorded, it is in impeccable shape and in full running order. In fact, it’s in such an excellent condition that it still has the factory plastics on the cloth seats, as well as a clean title and Carfax history.This is the 389 unit of the limited series of 547 to be produced for the model year and has been with the original owner since acquisition. In 2011, he drove it into dry storage, where he kept it until this year, when he took it for servicing and replacing of minor parts ahead of the sale. He’s offering it with all GNX documentation and a set of replica wheels, which he bought because he thought he would use them to put a few miles more on the car.The Buick Grand National Experiment , GNX for short, was offered with upgrades by Linamar Corporation’s McLaren Performance Technologies and(American Specialty Cars). It packed a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential and came underrated at 270 hp. It was one of the quickest and most impressive cars of its time and came to be known as “Darth Vader’s car” because it looked very menacing and was only offered in black (over black and Sand Gray cloth).As of the time of press, with two more days to go into the auction, bidding for #389 sits at $201,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.