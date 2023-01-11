This 1987 Buick Grand National Is Among the Most Collectible American Cars From the 1980s

Going back to the mid-1960s, the muscle car era – with the Skylark GS and GSX in particular – still allowed Buick to carve out an enviable place in enthusiasts' hearts. But what's often forgotten is the brand's brief rebellion in the mid-1980s, when the manufacturer wanted to highlight its success with the Grand National series.
The first Buick Grand National appeared in the U.S. in 1982. The first with that name was based on the Regal coupe, with a stiffened suspension, aluminum wheels, and a differential with a better throttle ratio.
In 1983, there was no Grand National model released due to Buick focusing on developing a more attractive successor. But the 1984 Grand National featured a sleek black paint job, the trademark look of the line, and was equipped with a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine that produced 200 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. When the company equipped the Grand National with an intercooler in 1986, it transformed from a muscle car to a powerful sports car, demonstrating that smaller engines can be as effective as larger ones.
Today's find is a 1987 Buick Grand National Turbo
It has just 78,000 well-maintained miles (125,529 kilometers) on it. The car has no rust and almost all parts are completely original and unmodified. The current owner writes that he bought it two years ago from the daughter of the first owner, who pampered and respected it since it was new. The Buick comes with all receipts and paperwork available from day one of purchase.
The paint on the car is mostly original, except for the driver's door and rear panel. The body has no dents or dings that have been subsequently repaired.
While the exterior of the car looks almost immaculate, the interior also appears to be in excellent condition for its age. Connoisseurs will already recognize the Lear Siegler seats with black leather inserts and light gray cloth walls, an option only available in 1984.
The wheels are in good condition, and the tires are new. An exhaust system was recently installed and sounds great, and a new turbo was due to the old one leaking oil past the gasket. The only thing the car currently needs to be 100% ok would be adjustments to the braking system. The brake pedal is stiff but still stops the car when depressed.
At $36,900, this 1984 Buick Grand National, which is for sale on eBay, could be a real bargain. The asking price seems steep, but when you think about it, it's the price of a new mid-range compact car. With all the potential of the most menacing Buick in history, this 1984 Grand National is certainly a good investment for performance enthusiasts or even collectors.
Even though the car you see in the pictures looks pretty special, you should know that there was another, more spectacular Buick GNX version that was said to be The Greatest American Car of the 1980s.
Among the many improvements to this version were a completely revised rear suspension and an improved differential to maximize power. The GNX received the same 3.8-liter, 245-hp turbocharged V6 of the standard Grand National, but the engine was also upgraded to maximize performance.
The most dramatic improvement was a Garrett T3 turbo with a ceramic impeller blowing through a more efficient intercooler. A custom large-diameter dual exhaust system was added. Even the THM200-4R four-speed transmission was recalibrated and received a new performance torque converter. These changes translated into new power figures of 206 kW - 281 ps (276 hp) at 4,400 rpm and 360 lb-ft (488 Nm) of torque available as low as 3,000 rpm. The 0-60 mph sprint took 4.7 seconds. Some sources say Buick deliberately understated these figures, as the car was capable of 224 kW - 305 ps (300 hp) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque when it was put on the dyno.
The Buick GNX has earned a reputation as a performance car, particularly due to its nickname "Darth Vader's car." Despite this, some people may find it unusual or too costly to spend $205,000 on one. Despite this, a bidder on Bring a Trailer recently purchased one for that exact amount. In May 2021, someone paid $205,000 for a 1987 Buick GNX. However, the last GNX ever made sold for $220,000 at auction in 2017.
