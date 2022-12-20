Buick Introduces Electra E5 in China, SUV Features New Logo and Ultium Technology

As pretty-promised by the recently spied prototype, subsequent leak, and the Electra-X concept preview, Buick is almost ready to debut the Electra E5 crossover SUV in China.
The official presentation brings the American brand’s new “EV design vision to life.” And Buick also promised the all-electric Electra E5 market introduction is coming “soon” to paint the sustainable way forward with the brand’s first foray into the General Motors Ultium architecture on Chinese soil.
We are dealing here with a big five-seat mid-size electric SUV that might cause American Electra fans to start running amuck crying their outrage. Remember, the nameplate used to designate a full-size luxury car produced at Buick City in Flint, Michigan, between 1959 and 1990. Back then, it replaced the Roadmaster series, served as the flagship offering over six generations, and is mostly remembered for its four-door sedan stint.
True, at various points in life, the Buick Electra was also offered as a five-door station wagon or two-door sedan and convertible, but it was never imagined as a crossover SUV by classic car enthusiasts, let alone a fully electric one. Alas, no worries, there is still time to get used to its new CUV lifestyle as the model gets ready to embark on its reinvented lease of life in China.
Over there, it will cater to Chinese preferences for “premium, high-quality electric mobility” and also brings Buick’s new EV design philosophy, complete with “cutting-edge global technologies” to “provide an unparalleled safe, reliable and intelligent EV experience that goes beyond its segment.” Well, that remains to be ascertained once it hits the market, right?
Until then, the highlights include perks such as the Ultium architecture, the all-new Virtual Cockpit System, plus the upgraded Super Cruise driver assistance technology, along with new Buick ‘PURE’ styling traits snatched from the Electra-X concept, as penned by the SAIC-GM PATAC Design center.
“The pure design language will be a great next chapter for electrified Buicks,” explains Matt Noone, executive director of the design center. “It telegraphs how dedicated Buick is to being a forward-looking, modern brand that’s really embracing the future with beautiful design and seamlessly integrated technology.” Speaking of tech goodies, aside from the novel Buick logo, it is also important to note the first local use of the Ultium platform.
The Electra E5 is 4,892 mm (192.59 in.) long, 1,905 mm (75 in.) wide, rides on a wheelbase of 2,954 mm (116.29 in.), and has a total height of 1,655 mm (65.15 inches). On its body resides the new Buick tri-shield logo, refreshed “dual flying wing daytime running lights,” a big trapezoidal grille, slim taillights, and numerous chrome details. Albeit, we do have to wait a little longer to catch a glimpse of the interior or find out more about the Ultium powertrain’s hidden EV goodies.
