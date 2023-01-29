2023 Nissan Z "T-spec" Rendering Flaunts 2024 Nissan GT-R Design Cues

The Nissan Z sports car switched to the FM platform for the Z33 series, better known as 350Z. Developed under the watch of Carlos Ghosn, the V6-engined thriller would be replaced after seven years of production by the 370Z. It was discontinued shortly before the Z launched.
Codenamed RZ34 as opposed to Z34 for its predecessor, the 2023-and-newer model still uses the Front Midship architecture mentioned earlier. Prospective customers are still presented with rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual, and optionally available torque-converter automatic. But why?
For starters, rear-wheel drive and three pedals remain the primary ingredients of a purist sports car. As for the gray-haired chassis, the chief engineer of the Z indirectly admitted that Nissan couldn’t have designed the RZ34 without cutting costs wherever possible. They didn’t cheap out on the optional automatic, though, for it’s based on the 9G-Tronic.
Toyota had to cut costs in a different way for the Supra, which is joined at the hip to the BMW Z4. But given that both R&D teams went their separate ways early in the development process, the fifth-generation Supra and Z4 couldn’t feel more different from behind the steering wheel.
Regarding the Z’s retro-infused styling, there are peeps out there who aren’t exactly fond of the past-meets-future melange. Beauty is a subjective matter, though. Nevertheless, those not impressed by the Z might warm up to the R35-inspired Z concocted by FLAT HAT 3D Studio.
Pixel artist Ted Li took inspiration from the 2024 model year update of the GT-R, namely the T-spec variant that slots between the entry-level Premium and track-focused NISMO. The more performance-oriented sibling’s design cues are pretty obvious up front, where you’ll find a more aggressive front bumper and a hexagonal motif for the auxiliary lights.
It’s also easy to notice a pair of hood vents, a black-finished lip spoiler, pumped-out wheel arches, all-black wheels, and the GT-R T-spec rear wing. The quad-piped exhaust is fine, but the way those pipes are integrated into the rear aerodynamic diffuser seems fussy in yours truly’s opinion.
Other than inspiring Z enthusiasts and owners alike, the aftermarket is certain to take note of this rendering. Kei Miura’s Rocket Bunny has recently showcased a widebody kit for the Z at the Tokyo Auto Salon, and plenty more companies are certain to follow suit. Once the 2024 GT-R hits dealerships and Nissan updates its parts system with the 2024 model’s parts, this rendering may become reality. Or wishful thinking.
Now equipped with a twin-turbo sixer as opposed to the previous generation’s naturally-aspirated V6, the rear-wheel drive sports car is pretty good value as well. More affordable than the R35, the Z also happens to undercut the Supra. Over in the United States, pricing kicks off at $39,990 sans destination charge. Be it the manual or automatic, the 3.0-liter sixer develops 400 ponies and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm).
