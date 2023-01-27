‘V1 KYZA EDTN’ May Sound Strange, but Not for a Bagged, Digital 2023 Nissan Z

Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, is currently a bit (fashionably) late at the CGI-slammed widebody 2023 Nissan Z party, but maybe that is not so bad.
The Japanese automaker has let the entire world and their mother know that a seventh-generation Z-car was in the making as far back as 2018. Then, late in the autumn of 2020, the company introduced the prototype version called Nissan Z Proto Concept before releasing the first official details and specs plus photos in conjunction with the August 2021 presentation of the series-production Z.
Although it still has the widely used Nissan FM platform just like its 370Z predecessor, the all-new iteration differs greatly through the use of a 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 and the drop of the numerical moniker as opposed to its predecessor’s 3.7L VQ37VHR V6. Alas, they are easy to follow along the same lineage – not only due to the streamlined design but also the purist-loving use of the six-speed manual transmission along with a nine-speed auto.
Naturally, just about everyone had time to fall in love or despise the new Z over such a great amount of time – and maybe this is also why the competition came prepared for the brawls. So much so that few 2023 Zs have won skirmishes against their rivals, especially the Porsche 718 series. But, on the other hand, many people also have a passion for the Z series because it’s not just affordable and cool from the OEM standpoint but also a great blank canvas to make it your own – either across the aftermarket world or in the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
As such, here is Saleem, who is an acclaimed pixel master (he worked on the Gymkhana ‘Huckster,’ aka Travis Pastrana’s bonkers 1983 Subaru GL station wagon) arriving fashionably late at the Z-car modified party. But – as always – the CGI expert showcases a crazy vision that would probably make lots of tuning, customization, and personalization fans jump with joy if a company decided that it was the right design to make it a CGI-to-reality project. And remember, it has happened to him before.
As for his Z dream, the details are more than compelling. So, the idea came to him in conjunction with Air Lift Performance’s release of their real-world Z Performance Series Kit that has a “3.7-inch (9.39 cm) drop in the front and a 4.8-inch (12.19 cm) drop in the rear, plus 30-level adjustable damping.” Then there are also Rotiform’s brand-new LSR-M aftermarket wheels in a contrasting black hue, along with design elements inspired by the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage! Oh, and it also has a transparent hood and McLaren brakes.
