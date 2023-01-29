Remembering the 1969 – 1972 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R: Enter the Hakosuka

Long before the R35 received its umpteenth update, GT-R stood for something completely different from today’s all-wheel-drive sports coupe. The first Skyline GT-R isn’t even a bonafide Nissan. As it happens, the Japanese manufacturer finalized its acquisition of the Prince Motor Company in the summer of 1966. By that time, Prince had already laid the foundations for the third-generation Skyline, referred to as C10.