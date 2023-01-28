Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive Set of 454 Cars Is Just Around the Corner, Won't Come Cheap

Over the past few weeks, Mattel has released two very exciting RLC-exclusive products via their shop. The 2022 Super Treasure Hunt set of 15 collectibles was the first and that sold out almost instantly. Then, there was the '70s Dodge Van that provided the same result. But now we're about to get a taste of something that's on a whole new level of awesomeness.
The diecast manufacturer has announced that the Hot Wheels Collectors RLC Exclusive 2022 Mainline Factory-Sealed Set will be available for purchase on January 31st starting at 9 am PT. So if for some reason you didn't get any of the mainline collectibles last year or you're just starting with this hobby this is big news. That's because this set contains a total of 454 cars. That's right, 454 Hot Wheels in total. We don't know about you, but our collection is currently at just under 300 items right now.
If you can get one of these limited-editions sets, there's a lot to take in. First off, you're looking at all of the 35 mini-collections that were released in 2022. Some of the best ones were Factory Fresh (with cars like the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, the Mercedes-Benz 500 E, the 2020 Corvette, and the Porsche 911 GT3), the HW Turbo (with items such as the Porsche 935, the '94 Bugatti EB110 SS and the LB Super Silhouette Nissan Silvia S15), the HW Exotics (with the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, the '71 Lamborghini Miura SV, and the Pagani Zonda R), and the list goes on and on.
But there's more to it than just a bunch of random cars. You'll be getting your hands on all of the 50 new mainline models released by Mattel in 2022. Even more so, this set includes all 15 Treasure Hunt and Super Treasure Hunt collectibles! Just think about it, the Super Treasure Hunt alone sold for $250 when it went live a few weeks ago. As if all that wasn't already extremely exciting, the set also includes retail-specific editions.
And that's amazing news for anyone living outside of North America, as that's where those items are normally sold to the general public. Kroger stores featured the white Ford Focus RS, the yellow Mclaren F1 GTR, the light-blue/aqua Dodge Dart, the metallic Red Toyota Land Cruiser 80, the glossy black Nissan Leaf NISMO RC_02, the purple '70 Chevelle SS Wagon, the blue Mazda RX-3 and the green LB-Works Lamborghini Huracan Coupe.
Then, you also need to consider the products that were only available in stores like Dollar General, Best Buy, Target (Red Edition), and of course Walmart (ZAMAC models). All of these are pretty cool, but the Red Edition and ZAMAC variations are always extremely popular among collectors. For the latter ones, a full set of 18 cars can cost as much as $100 on eBay. And still, Mattel wanted to make the Mainline set even more appealing.
So it also included seven promotional Collector Edition items that were available throughout the year. You could easily spend about $200 just to buy these alone, so we're now up to $550 if we're only considering 40 out of the 454 cars included in the new RLC-exclusive package. And it seems like you'll need to spend $600 to get one if you make it out of the queue. It seems like one man managed to get his hands on the set several months ago.
Even though he doesn't speak English, the video below will still provide all the information you need to know about this special collectible package. There's at least one other person who has already had access to the Master Case, and it was via that video that we learned how many sets will be available in total. But if Mattel planned to release 1,250 of these and some have already left the factory, how many of them will still be available for the official launch on Tuesday?
If you can get one of these limited-editions sets, there's a lot to take in. First off, you're looking at all of the 35 mini-collections that were released in 2022. Some of the best ones were Factory Fresh (with cars like the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, the Mercedes-Benz 500 E, the 2020 Corvette, and the Porsche 911 GT3), the HW Turbo (with items such as the Porsche 935, the '94 Bugatti EB110 SS and the LB Super Silhouette Nissan Silvia S15), the HW Exotics (with the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, the '71 Lamborghini Miura SV, and the Pagani Zonda R), and the list goes on and on.
But there's more to it than just a bunch of random cars. You'll be getting your hands on all of the 50 new mainline models released by Mattel in 2022. Even more so, this set includes all 15 Treasure Hunt and Super Treasure Hunt collectibles! Just think about it, the Super Treasure Hunt alone sold for $250 when it went live a few weeks ago. As if all that wasn't already extremely exciting, the set also includes retail-specific editions.
And that's amazing news for anyone living outside of North America, as that's where those items are normally sold to the general public. Kroger stores featured the white Ford Focus RS, the yellow Mclaren F1 GTR, the light-blue/aqua Dodge Dart, the metallic Red Toyota Land Cruiser 80, the glossy black Nissan Leaf NISMO RC_02, the purple '70 Chevelle SS Wagon, the blue Mazda RX-3 and the green LB-Works Lamborghini Huracan Coupe.
Then, you also need to consider the products that were only available in stores like Dollar General, Best Buy, Target (Red Edition), and of course Walmart (ZAMAC models). All of these are pretty cool, but the Red Edition and ZAMAC variations are always extremely popular among collectors. For the latter ones, a full set of 18 cars can cost as much as $100 on eBay. And still, Mattel wanted to make the Mainline set even more appealing.
So it also included seven promotional Collector Edition items that were available throughout the year. You could easily spend about $200 just to buy these alone, so we're now up to $550 if we're only considering 40 out of the 454 cars included in the new RLC-exclusive package. And it seems like you'll need to spend $600 to get one if you make it out of the queue. It seems like one man managed to get his hands on the set several months ago.
Even though he doesn't speak English, the video below will still provide all the information you need to know about this special collectible package. There's at least one other person who has already had access to the Master Case, and it was via that video that we learned how many sets will be available in total. But if Mattel planned to release 1,250 of these and some have already left the factory, how many of them will still be available for the official launch on Tuesday?