2023 Honda Pilot Goes Against TrailSport Credo, Adopts CGI Shadow Line Attire

The Japanese automaker had a great time in 2022 – at least as far as introductions go, if not sales, in the United States.
There was the all-new HR-V, which is now larger and based on the eleventh Civic platform, so internationally it has found a new moniker – aka ZR-V. There was also the sixth generation CR-V, which again has all the makings of a Honda best-seller. Plus, the company has sent dealers the latest Civic Type R to satisfy the Hot Hatch ambitions and continues to stubbornly trust passenger cars will make a comeback – and wants to be ready with the eleventh iteration of the mid-size Accord.
Speaking of the latter segment, crossover SUV enthusiasts with big families and a spirit for adventure also got something cool – the fourth Honda Pilot three-row SUV, now also complete with the more rugged TrailSport trim. The $39,150 SUV has five grades, including TrailSport, which acts as the middle ground between the Sport plus EX-L and the ritzier Touring plus Elite trims. But what if someone already wanted something along the lines of a special edition?
Well, if that may only be on the horizon as far as the real world is concerned, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists is way more impatient. As such, here is Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to again fiddle with the fresh 2023 Pilot and give it his trademark ‘Shadow Line’ treatment.
After all, the last time he used the digital brush strokes for a Pilot makeover he only dropped the big SUV on large aftermarket wheels, splashed on a gray color and considered the lowered suspension and new wheels as more than enough work for the virtual day. Now he is circling back to the three-row CUV and also pitching the ‘Shadow Line’ treatment (which is essentially the digital equivalent of a custom chrome delete) alongside the ride-height drop.
Plus, on this occasion, there are also a couple of aftermarket-style wheel options – not just one choice. In case you want our two cents on the matter, as far as I am concerned, the first version (not the Y-spoke one) is a much better fit for the fresh, street-savvy allure. Besides, any hulking SUV looks a lot more normal – proportion-wise – when people fit them with the largest wheels possible to distract attention from all that unnecessary body metal…
But that is just me, of course, so feel free to disagree with the fact that a 285-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine hooked to a ten-speed auto and AWD would be enough to properly motivate such a posh ensemble!
Speaking of the latter segment, crossover SUV enthusiasts with big families and a spirit for adventure also got something cool – the fourth Honda Pilot three-row SUV, now also complete with the more rugged TrailSport trim. The $39,150 SUV has five grades, including TrailSport, which acts as the middle ground between the Sport plus EX-L and the ritzier Touring plus Elite trims. But what if someone already wanted something along the lines of a special edition?
Well, if that may only be on the horizon as far as the real world is concerned, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists is way more impatient. As such, here is Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to again fiddle with the fresh 2023 Pilot and give it his trademark ‘Shadow Line’ treatment.
After all, the last time he used the digital brush strokes for a Pilot makeover he only dropped the big SUV on large aftermarket wheels, splashed on a gray color and considered the lowered suspension and new wheels as more than enough work for the virtual day. Now he is circling back to the three-row CUV and also pitching the ‘Shadow Line’ treatment (which is essentially the digital equivalent of a custom chrome delete) alongside the ride-height drop.
Plus, on this occasion, there are also a couple of aftermarket-style wheel options – not just one choice. In case you want our two cents on the matter, as far as I am concerned, the first version (not the Y-spoke one) is a much better fit for the fresh, street-savvy allure. Besides, any hulking SUV looks a lot more normal – proportion-wise – when people fit them with the largest wheels possible to distract attention from all that unnecessary body metal…
But that is just me, of course, so feel free to disagree with the fact that a 285-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine hooked to a ten-speed auto and AWD would be enough to properly motivate such a posh ensemble!