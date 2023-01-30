2024 Lambo Aventador Ideation Sketches Follow Leaked Drawings, Look Miles Better

The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian exotic sports car and SUV manufacturer has a long and storied legacy. As such, every time an era sets and a new dawn nears, everyone goes crazy about the Lambo lifestyle.
Born in 1963, just six decades ago, the brainchild of Italian manufacturing magnate Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916-1993) started as a new grand tourer car company that wanted to battle the established foes from the 1960s, especially Ferrari. The rest are both facts and legends, complete with bonkers products such as the Miura, LM002, Diablo, Countach, and most recently, the Huracan/Aventador/Urus triumvirate.
Alas, the latter has been unwoven as of late. As such, while the V10-powered Huracan continues to live on for at least a little while – enough to play in the dirt with the Sterrato limited edition, for example – and the V8-toting Urus super-SUV is having Performante and Urus S parties, the Aventador is no more. Well, the V12-powered flagship did have a glorious run between early 2011 and late 2022, and the LP-780-4 Ultimae sure turned out as a fine coupe and roadster swan song.
But the show must go on, as Queen and the late, dearly-regretted Freddie Mercury loved to sing, and Lamborghini is eagerly looking toward the near future where the still-unnamed Aventador successor embraces electrification as a safe means to perpetuate its V12 legacy. The next flagship supercar has been copiously spied on on many occasions by our spy photographer partners, and the entire Internet world hungrily awaits every little piece of information.
Recently, that came out in the form of leaked patent drawings from a supposedly official filling depicting an uncamouflaged look at the Aventador’s replacement. With high hopes that those sketches were the real deal, everyone probably thought it looked like a typical mad (a step above raging) bull. And, of course, that also meant the imaginative realm of digital car content creators was just around the corner to take a swing at the unofficial looks.
Now here is also Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, who is decidedly passionate about ritzy, colorful Lambos, and couldn’t miss this green, golden, silver, teal, gray, and orange opportunity. Oh yeah, the virtual artist could not help himself but adapt the technical drawing leak to his previously imagined Aventador replacement – and all complete with lots of posh hues.
Of course, do take the angry CGI looks with a grain of salt, as nothing is official just yet. But I would not be all too surprised if these were most accurate and now the Lambo Aventador is just aching to make all Ferrari, McLaren, and other supercar owners feel sorry they did not wait a little longer to snatch the latest iteration of this Sant’Agata Bolognese raging bull. I know I have already chosen orange as my perfect shade…
