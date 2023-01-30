LaMello Ball Left Fans Wondering About His Driving Skills After Debuting His Gold Ferrari

NBA star LaMello Ball is the unofficial king of flashy cars. And his Ferrari F8 Tributo is right on point, switching from a red, classy exterior to a flashy gold chameleon wrap.
And, right after revealing the new gold makeover, the professional basketball player left fans wondering about his driving skills given one of his maneuvers in a new video. Ball, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association, was caught pulling off into a street in his flashy supercar. But as he wanted to get into the first lane, he got dangerously close to another car which had to slow down to let him pass. And some fans immediately commented that he completely cut off the car. Others agreed they would let a Ferrari like that pass in front of them.
Luckily, there was no incident and the athlete managed to drive away safely. Over the past few days, it seems like the holographic gold-wrapped Ferrari F8 Tributo has become his daily driver.
And, when it comes to the new exterior of his exotic supercar, this will not be everyone’s cup of tea. While a lot of people feel that Ferraris look best in their stock form, the 21-year-old wanted something different since he’s already known for his head-turning vehicles.
He is the owner of a neon yellow Lamborghini Urus with his initials on the headrests and also a dark, widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And he often loves matching his outfits to his expensive cars.
In late 2021, the Charlotte Hornets star flaunted his F8 Tributo while it was still untouched, with its original red paint job and black accents.
While it now comes with a new holographic wrap, there is no indication it received any power boost. When it leaves the factory in Maranello, Italy, the F8 Tributo is quite powerful thanks to its 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The power unit can deliver as much as 700 horsepower (710 ps) with a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm), sending the resources to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
And with figures like these, the F8 Tributo can whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. And the Italian exotic can rocket to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). All of these come with a starting price of around $270,000 before options and taxes. Naturally, the new makeover surely cost the NBA star a few additional thousands dollars.
But thanks to his $20 million net worth, the 21-year-old can afford this and more. And while he hasn't introduced us to any new cars in a while, the new exterior of his Ferrari F8 Tributo surely seems to showcase his colorful personality to perfection.
