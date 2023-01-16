2024 Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Patent Images Leaked, Looks Like a Mad Bull

Lamborghini's Aventador will eventually be replaced, and its successor is under development. We do not know its name, nor do we have its specifications, but we have expectations on what it should be. Now, images from a patent filing made by Lamborghini were unveiled online, and we get a look at the Aventador's replacement.
We knew that the Aventador's career was set to be over, as its first example left the Sant'Agata plant back in 2011. The replacement is set to be unveiled later this year, and it will continue to be the brand's flagship with a V12, but it will not have just a V12, as a form of hybrid assistance is expected.
The 2024 Lamborghini flagship is set to have a dual-clutch transmission, along with a brand-new V12. It is set to be a naturally aspirated unit, as rumors note, and it will have to come with some form of hybridization to allow it to pass the upcoming Euro 7 regulations.
The latter are expected to bring the end of many other engines in various lineups, including many V12s, but Lamborghini might have found a way to make theirs comply with the rules.
Naturally, this may be a matter of development costs, which should be amortized with greater ease on a supercar than on a mundane hatchback.
While the latter sells in volumes, the other sells at a significantly higher price. That difference will not matter that much to those who buy the latter, while customers of the former will think twice before paying thousands more for a city car with an internal combustion engine.
The above explanation is just an example of how various representatives of automakers have explained their business model in relation to Euro 7, a regulation that has yet to be revealed to vehicle manufacturers, even though it will be the norm in 2025.
Previous sightings of prototypes have revealed a massive rear diffuser, along with a deck-mounted spoiler. The exhaust is integrated near that rear spoiler, and it comes with two hexagonal-shaped tips.
The patent drawings that have been revealed by a popular Instagrammer, who took the time to find them on the World Intellectual Property Organization's website, reveal a design that is similar to the prototypes that have been spied on so far.
We can spot the rear-mid positioning of the engine, a profiled engine cover, and a large diffuser at the rear. The front has an aggressive look, and we can almost see the Lamborghini logo on the hood, even though it is not shown in the patent images.
Again, these images come from a patent filing made by Lamborghini, so they are authentic, even though the firm does not want everyone to see its new supercar just yet. We have also added a few spy shots to the gallery to let you swap between the patent filing and camouflaged prototype images with ease.
