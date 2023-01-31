Starlink's Satellite Internet Is Now Available in Africa, but Works in Only One Country

In this day and age, having a reliable internet connection is almost paramount. Fortunately, providers like Starlink are making this as easy as possible. Now, its service even works in one country in Africa. Here’s where and how much it costs.
Starlink has a network of over 3,000 low-orbit satellites. The company’s ambition to provide hassle-free internet worldwide is slowly but surely being fulfilled. Now, the first African country to have Starlink enabled is Nigeria.
To access Starlink, customers must buy the Starlink kit which includes a WiFi router, power supply, cables, and the support base. However, be aware that you will need the Starlink app to start the connection. Ordering the portable hardware costs $588, according to one early customer. This is a one-time payment. After activation, the monthly subscription fee is $110.
The service can become even more expensive if you’re planning to be on the road a lot. Traveling with an RV that’s always online will cost you $2,500 for the in-motion kit and $135 per month after the activation. But this is more of a niche offering to people who are not tied down to an office or must go to work every day. Moreover, airlines, shipping giants, and cruise ships are trying out the system too!
Reliable, low-latency, no-undersea-or-fiber-optic-cables-needed Internet, however, is not for every Nigerian. The country’s monthly minimum wage is currently NGN30,000 which amounts to $64.8 at the time of writing. As things stand now, online freedom remains a privilege for many.
SpaceX, however, does not plan on stopping here. The company intends to launch more satellites into Earth’s lower orbit. This would enhance Starlinks’ capabilities. But it might be met with some opposition in the future, as professional astronomers and astrophotographers blame the artificial constellation for being too numerous and too bright.
However, the service has proved itself to be a great idea as the user base grew to a little over one million at the end of last year. The venture might end up becoming so profitable that it could turn into the world’s largest internet provider which does not rely on expensive and vulnerable submarine cable systems. This can also lead to lower prices for users, which would be a win for the global communications system.
In 2023, Starlink is scheduled to be enabled in even more countries in Africa. Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, Togo, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, are all on the list with more countries being in line for 2024.
Finally, Starlink can connect everyone to the world wide web thanks to its satellite’s ability to turn signals into invisible laser beams which can travel at impressive speeds. That’s how customers can enjoy download speeds of up to 500 Mbps.
To access Starlink, customers must buy the Starlink kit which includes a WiFi router, power supply, cables, and the support base. However, be aware that you will need the Starlink app to start the connection. Ordering the portable hardware costs $588, according to one early customer. This is a one-time payment. After activation, the monthly subscription fee is $110.
The service can become even more expensive if you’re planning to be on the road a lot. Traveling with an RV that’s always online will cost you $2,500 for the in-motion kit and $135 per month after the activation. But this is more of a niche offering to people who are not tied down to an office or must go to work every day. Moreover, airlines, shipping giants, and cruise ships are trying out the system too!
Reliable, low-latency, no-undersea-or-fiber-optic-cables-needed Internet, however, is not for every Nigerian. The country’s monthly minimum wage is currently NGN30,000 which amounts to $64.8 at the time of writing. As things stand now, online freedom remains a privilege for many.
SpaceX, however, does not plan on stopping here. The company intends to launch more satellites into Earth’s lower orbit. This would enhance Starlinks’ capabilities. But it might be met with some opposition in the future, as professional astronomers and astrophotographers blame the artificial constellation for being too numerous and too bright.
However, the service has proved itself to be a great idea as the user base grew to a little over one million at the end of last year. The venture might end up becoming so profitable that it could turn into the world’s largest internet provider which does not rely on expensive and vulnerable submarine cable systems. This can also lead to lower prices for users, which would be a win for the global communications system.
In 2023, Starlink is scheduled to be enabled in even more countries in Africa. Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, Togo, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, are all on the list with more countries being in line for 2024.
Finally, Starlink can connect everyone to the world wide web thanks to its satellite’s ability to turn signals into invisible laser beams which can travel at impressive speeds. That’s how customers can enjoy download speeds of up to 500 Mbps.
Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service! → https://t.co/slZbTmZmAt— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2023