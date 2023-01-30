Tesla Cybertruck 6x6 Ain't Musk-Approved, Lives in Fantasy Land for Now

Six-wheel drive vehicles can overcome their niche status and form a segment of their own by following a few simple rules. First of all, they don’t have to cost an arm, a leg, a kidney, and some cornea, and second, they have to be based on models that are already popular.
Since the entire automotive industry is heading towards an all-electric future, they also have to pack zero-emission motors, fed by electrons, and they need to be stuffed with lots of technology gear in order to appeal to the younger crowd. Thus, as ridiculous as it may sound, we do think that a 6x6 version of the Tesla Cybertruck would have the potential of becoming a huge hit.
No, Musk hasn’t turned to his social media network to tweet about it while you were asleep, as what we’re dealing with here are computer-generated images. The clip embedded at the bottom of the page, and the screenshots taken from it and shared in our image gallery above, came from rotislav_prokop and hotcars.official on Instagram, and they put the spotlight on a hypothetical version of the battery-electric truck, with six wheels.
You don’t have to be a Tesla connoisseur to tell what is different about it, as first and most important, it has an extra axle for increased traction, and added coolness. In order to fit two more wheels to it, the rendering artist had to extend the rear quarter panels and, inevitably, the bed. The vehicle has much bigger cladding on the lower parts of the body, for a more utilitarian stance, and actual headlights below the front light strip. We can see skid plates at the front and rear too, a spare wheel mounted in the open bed, a tweaked tailgate design, and a few other things that contribute to the virtual makeover.
Now, while you may want Tesla to make a 6x6 version of the Cybertruck, first of all they have to start assembling the four-wheel model. Recent data indicates that the production kickoff at Giga Texas, with the battery pack coming from the Fremont factory in California, was pushed back again, this time to the end of 2023, subsequent to delaying it a few more times, from the initial date in 2021, to late 2022, and early 2023.
When they unveiled it back in 2019, it didn’t have any direct rivals in the segment. However, since then, a few mainstream companies have launched similar products, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the Rivian R1T, and chances are that by the time it starts making its way to dealers, it will have to deal with other models too. And maybe, just maybe, a 6x6 variant would be just what the doctor ordered in order to rejuvenate it.
