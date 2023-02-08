Would the Automotive World Look Edgier If Cars Adopted the Cybertruck Lifestyle?

Ever since Tesla demonstrated the world can be EV-revolutionized with the Models S, 3, X, and Y (now, read them fast, together), scrutiny around its doings has been more than scrupulous.
Recently, invites have been sent out, and the ‘cabal’ will soon reunite on March 1st at Giga Texas for the traditional Investor Day where Musk and co. will reveal to the world their ‘Master Plan 3.’ Some might say that it’s a hook for world domination, but after seeing the ‘great’ Elon botch that Twitter takeover we can easily rest assured that we are not going to have a new emperor groove any time soon. Otherwise, I feel like we are going toward Idiocracy, and at an expedited pace.
Anyway, back to Tesla rather than Elon Musk’s latest shenanigans (so, did he or did he not visit Dracula’s Castle a while back, hmm?), among the EV pricing war they just started, Rivian teaming up with Polestar on a common goal, and classic FSD (full self-driving) Beta craziness, I really want to talk about a world where the Cybertruck exists not just as a never-ending postponement saga.
Sure, the full-size EV pickup truck that was presented to the world in late 2019 (I still remember the ball cracking the windows!) is still nowhere to be found, and the only ‘normal’ guy who drove one (a ‘beta’) is not Elon Musk but probably one of the test engineers that delivered the pre-production example to the boss. But what if Tesla was born years ago, and its Cybertruck design was not just novel and edgy but also adored around the world, and most automakers adopted its sharp styling for some of their most recognizable models?
Well, that is a question that may not have been a troubling matter for anyone – since most virtual automotive artists would rather have the Cybertruck as a 6x6, rather than make other vehicles to its liking – except for the good folks over at UK-based company Leasing Options. This is usually a serious business enterprise - save for when they like to dabble with AI power or ideation sketches, that is.
And their latest CGI idea has to do with a novel world where not everything looks like Cyberpunk but rather like a failed Cybertruck transformation. Well, I would rather shoot myself in the leg with Nerf darts rather than drive any of these creations. Do not get me wrong, I am not a Cybertruck hater, but I also feel that Tesla may have nailed a one-time-only creation that would not feel at home on any other nameplate. Let alone on the MINI, Volkswagen Beetle, Jaguar F-Type, Bugatti Veyron, or any of the Range Rovers, not just the Evoque.
A Cybertruck muscle car, on the other hand, may constitute a cool idea – but that’s probably for the next time this leasing company derails across the imaginative realm of virtual reality.
